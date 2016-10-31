Country Icons Toast the CMA Awards’ 50th Anniversary!

Kenny Rogers (1979, 1984, 1987) Rogers hit the jackpot in ’79, winning for Male Vocalist and both Song and Album of the Year. “There were more story songs then,” he says. “It was less ‘Let’s go out in my pickup truck’ and more about the experiences people had.”
Smile, You're On Kenny's Camera! "I remember one year when I hosted, I set up my camera backstage and took pictures of all the talented people that were there. I had Lyle Lovett put his hands on a cabinet and stand there but I had to interrupt that photo session to go out to rehearsal. When I came back, Lyle was still standing there exactly the same way he was when I had left the room! I thought that was pretty funny. I had an amazing opportunity to take a lot of pictures of some great artists, simply by virtue of them already being there and in wardrobe."
Where Was Country Music at the Time? "In the late 70's, I think Willie Nelson and Barbara Mandrell were two of the biggest acts at the CMAs," says Rogers. "As we moved into the early 80's, I remember Alabama, The Judds, Ronnie Milsap and others having great success. In the late 80's, Randy Travis came along and really made a name for himself. And then there was Hank Williams, Jr., George Strait and Clint Black. I guess Garth was starting to be established about then, too."