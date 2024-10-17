‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6 Part 2 First Look: Welcome to the Sekai Taikai (PHOTOS)

It’s almost time to head back onto the mat for another round of karate kid action when Cobra Kai returns for the second part of its sixth and final season.

This time, the stakes are going to be so much higher for our favorite hi-ya-ing teens as they head to the Sekai Taikai to put their training to the biggest test yet.

So what is there to know about Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 2 so far? Here’s a look at all of the details so far, including the first-look photos newly released by Netflix.

When does Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 2 premiere?

The five-episode stretch of the final season will hit the streamer on Friday, November 15. The third and final portion, called the “The Finale Event,” will follow sometime in 2025.

Who will star in Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 2?

Returning to their roles for this part of the new season are Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Martin Kove as John Kreese, Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz, Jacob Bertrand as Eli Moskowitz a.k.a. Hawk, Mary Mouser as Samantha “Sam” LaRusso, Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, Peyton List as Tory, Gianni Decenzo as Demetri, Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso, Vanessa Rubio as Carmen, Dallas Dupree Young as Kenny, Yuji Okumoto as Chozen, Alicia Hannah-Kim as Sensei Kim Dae-Un, Griffin Santopietro as Anthony, and Oona O’Brien as Devon.

New to the cast are Lewis Tan as Sensei Wolf, Patrick Luwis as Axel Kovacevic, and Rayna Vallandingham as Zara Malik. All three of these characters are described as part of a competing dojo during the Sekai Taikai.

What is Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 2 going to be about?

The second portion of the season will directly follow the events of the first five episodes of the season, with the gang headed to Barcelona for the Sekai Taikai world tournament — and a few splinters in their united front, too.

The logline for the episodes reads: “At the Sekai Taikai, Miyagi-Do faces new challenges and old enemies as they fight to become world champions — can they stay united as internal rivalries bubble back to the surface?”

Co-creator Jon Hurwitz told TV Insider of the events ahead, “You’ve seen All Valley tournaments dating back to 1984, and you’ve seen a couple on our show. And this was us being able to create a whole different type of tournament with not only characters in the Valley, but to create dojos from all over the world…. We have more world-class fighters fighting in the middle five and different kinds of events. The kinds of fighting are different than what you’ve seen in the All Valley … and the drama that happens on and off the mat is really fun.”

Check out the first-look photos for the new season below.

Cobra Kai, Season 6, Part 2, November 15, Netflix