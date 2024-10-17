‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6 Part 2 First Look: Welcome to the Sekai Taikai (PHOTOS)

Amanda Bell
Comments
Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 split image
Netflix
Cobra Kai T-shirt

Cobra Kai T-Shirt

$24.99
Buy Now

It’s almost time to head back onto the mat for another round of karate kid action when Cobra Kai returns for the second part of its sixth and final season.

This time, the stakes are going to be so much higher for our favorite hi-ya-ing teens as they head to the Sekai Taikai to put their training to the biggest test yet. 

So what is there to know about Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 2 so far? Here’s a look at all of the details so far, including the first-look photos newly released by Netflix.

When does Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 2 premiere?

The five-episode stretch of the final season will hit the streamer on Friday, November 15. The third and final portion, called the “The Finale Event,” will follow sometime in 2025. 

Who will star in Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 2?

Returning to their roles for this part of the new season are Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Martin Kove as John Kreese, Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz, Jacob Bertrand as Eli Moskowitz a.k.a. Hawk, Mary Mouser as Samantha “Sam” LaRusso, Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, Peyton List as Tory, Gianni Decenzo as Demetri, Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso, Vanessa Rubio as Carmen, Dallas Dupree Young as Kenny, Yuji Okumoto as Chozen, Alicia Hannah-Kim as Sensei Kim Dae-Un, Griffin Santopietro as Anthony, and Oona O’Brien as Devon. 

New to the cast are Lewis Tan as Sensei Wolf, Patrick Luwis as Axel Kovacevic, and Rayna Vallandingham as Zara Malik. All three of these characters are described as part of a competing dojo during the Sekai Taikai.

'Cobra Kai' Bosses Break Down Season 6 Drama
Related

'Cobra Kai' Bosses Break Down Season 6 Drama

What is Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 2 going to be about?

The second portion of the season will directly follow the events of the first five episodes of the season, with the gang headed to Barcelona for the Sekai Taikai world tournament — and a few splinters in their united front, too.

The logline for the episodes reads: “At the Sekai Taikai, Miyagi-Do faces new challenges and old enemies as they fight to become world champions — can they stay united as internal rivalries bubble back to the surface?”

Co-creator Jon Hurwitz told TV Insider of the events ahead, “You’ve seen All Valley tournaments dating back to 1984, and you’ve seen a couple on our show. And this was us being able to create a whole different type of tournament with not only characters in the Valley, but to create dojos from all over the world…. We have more world-class fighters fighting in the middle five and different kinds of events. The kinds of fighting are different than what you’ve seen in the All Valley … and the drama that happens on and off the mat is really fun.”

Check out the first-look photos for the new season below.

Cobra Kai, Season 6, Part 2, November 15, Netflix

Oona O’Brien as Devon, Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz, Gianni DeCenzo as Demetri, Jacob Bertrand as Eli 'Hawk' Moskowitz, Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso in Cobra Kai.
Curtis Bonds Baker / Netflix

Devon, Miguel, Demetri, Hawk, and Sam are all ready for action on the mat.

Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso in Cobra Kai.
Curtis Bonds Baker / Netflix

Is Daniel going to do some fighting again, too?

William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, Yuji Okumoto as Chozen in Cobra Kai
Curtis Bonds Baker / Netflix

Johnny, Daniel, and Chozen will have to put up a united front if they hope to keep their dojo in order.

Brandon H. Lee as Kwon, Peyton List as Tory Nichols, Martin Kove as John Kreese, Alicia Hannah-Kim as Kim Da-Eun, Daniel Kim as Yoon in Cobra Kai. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024
Curtis Bonds Baker / Netflix

Over on John Kreese’s team are Kwon, Tory, Kim Da-Euon, and Yoon.

Yuji Okumoto as Chozen, Alicia Hannah-Kim as Kim Da-Eun in Cobra Kai.
Curtis Bonds Baker / Netflix

Chozen and Kim Da-Eun are clearly not going to see eye to eye at the Sekai Taikai.

Martin Kove as John Kreese, William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence in Cobra Kai
Curtis Bonds Baker / Netflix

Will the student become the master once and for all? Johnny sure looks ready to end this with Kreese.

Lewis Tan as Sensei Wolf in Cobra Kai
Curtis Bonds Baker / Netflix

Newcomer Sensei Wolf has some incredible form.

Cobra Kai - Courtney Henggeler as Amanda Larusso, Griffin Santopietro as Anthony LaRusso, Owen Morgan as Bert, Nathaniel Oh as Nate in Cobra Kai
Curtis Bonds Baker / Netflix

Looks like the team will have a cheering squad watching back at home, including Amanda, Anthony, Bert, and Nate.

Cobra Kai




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jeopardy October 16 contestants
1
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Question ‘Illegible’ Final Jeopardy Answer From Champ
Rachael Ray
2
Rachael Ray Sets Premiere Date for Star-Studded New Show Amid Health Concerns
wheel-of-fortune-crushing-loss
3
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Slam Ryan Seacrest Over ‘Tense’ Bonus Puzzle Miss
Jake-anderson-wife-jenna
4
‘Deadliest Catch’ Captain Jake Anderson Fights to Save His Job
Emily O'Brien as Theresa in 'Days of our Lives'
5
‘Days’ Star Emily O’Brien Wows Social Media With Surprising New Look