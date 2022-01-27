‘Chuck’ Ended 10 Years Ago: Where Are the Stars Now?

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Chuck cast
Mitchell Haaseth/NBC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

After multiple near-cancellations, the NBC action-comedy Chuck finally left the airwaves on its own terms 10 years ago this month, wrapping up five seasons in romantic fashion on January 27, 2012.

In that final installment, “Chuck Versus the Goodbye,” tech nerd-turned-secret agent Chuck (Zachary Levi) helped his former CIA handler Sarah (Yvonne Strahovski) remember that she’s more than a spy to him. And Chuck fans could exhale: They got their closure.

Unless that wasn’t really the end! In an appearance on Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside of You podcast earlier this month, star Zachary Levi said he’s been “trying to make a Chuck movie since before we even finished the show,” per ComicBook.com, and that he and the Chuck producers are “close to making something happen.”

While we wait for further updates on that exciting front, here’s what the Chuck cast has been up to since 2012, including onscreen reunions…

Save Our Shows! 10 Times Fans Stopped Their Favorites From Being CanceledSee Also

Save Our Shows! 10 Times Fans Stopped Their Favorites From Being Canceled

From 'Manifest' to 'Sanditon,' we've got the proof that fan voices do make a difference.
Zachary Levi
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Zachary Levi (Chuck Bartowski)

Levi has become a movie star in the years since Chuck, starring as Fandral in Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok and leading the cast of the superhero flick Shazam and its upcoming sequel. On stage, Levi’s work in the Broadway musical She Loves Me earned him a Tony nomination. And on TV, he recently played Dr. Benjamin Ettenberg in Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Yvonne Strahovski
Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Yvonne Strahovski (Sarah Walker)

Strahovski is now one of the Emmy-nominated stars of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, on which she plays Serena Joy Waterford, and she appeared in last year’s Prime Vidfilm The Tomorrow War. Previously, she starred on 24: Live Another Day and The Astronaut Wives Club and recurred on Dexter. In 2018, she reunited with Levi in the voice cast of Tangled: The Series.

Adam Baldwin
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Turner

Adam Baldwin (John Casey)

Baldwin’s most significant post-Chuck role was as Commander Mike Slattery of the TNT series The Last Ship, though he’s also a cohost of the Outdoor Channel series GunnyTime. Baldwin, too, had a reunion with Levi: Both actors appeared in last year’s football biopic American Underdog.

Joshua Gomez
Randy Holmes/ABC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Joshua Gomez (Morgan Grimes)

In the past decade, Gomez took guest-starring roles on the TV shows Castle, The Crazy Ones, Scorpion, Lucifer, and Man With a Plan. He also appeared in the 2015 film The Week, written by and starring brother Rick Gomez.

Sarah Lancaster
UPtv / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Sarah Lancaster (Ellie Bartowski)

Lancaster followed her Chuck tenure with guest-starring roles on the TV shows Witches of East End, Revenge, and Code Black, as well as an appearance in the 2014 Robert Downey Jr. film The Judge.

Ryan McPartlin
Rich Polk/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Television/Spectrum Originals

Ryan McPartlin (Devon Woodcomb)

McPartlin guest-starred on Why Women Kill and All American last year, following the cancellation of the Spectrum cop show L.A.’s Finest, on which he had a supporting role as Patrick McKenna. The actor has also taken on Christmas fare recently, appearing in the TV movies Twinkle All the Way, A Clüsterfünke Christmas, and The Holiday Fix Up.

Mark Christopher Lawrence
Tasia Wells/Getty Images for Say NO Bullying | Human Growth Foundation

Mark Christopher Lawrence (Michael “Big Mike” Tucker)

After Chuck ended, Lawrence took small roles in the TV shows Good Luck Charlie, Franklin & Bash, Pitch, and Detour. And in 2021, he had a recurring part on the BET+ drama All the Queen’s Men, playing Gene Marks.

Vik Sahay
Fred Hayes/Getty Images for SAGindie

Vik Sahay (Lester Patel)

Sahay’s guest-starring credits of late include parts in the TV shows The X-Files, Lucifer, Grimm, Preacher, and Scorpion. He also recurred as Tarquin in the AMC comedy-drama Lodge 49.

Scott Krinsky
Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Scott Krinsky (Jeffrey Barnes)

Krinsky had small roles in the 2013 biopic Jobs and in the TV shows Togetherness and Maron. He also played “Parsimonious John” in the acclaimed 2015 film Tangerine.

Julia Ling
Instagram

Julia Ling (Anna Wu)

Along with recent film and TV appearances, Ling is the creator of Silver Rose Entertainment, a production company that “produces world-class media content, focused on projects that share a positive message and create social good.”

Bonita Friedericy
Larry Levinson Productions/UPtv/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Bonita Friedericy (Diane Beckman)

Coincidentally, Friedericy played two characters named Terri in recent recurring TV parts: Terri Loach on the AMC supernatural drama Preacher and Terri Hammer on the NBC medical drama Chicago Med. She also recurred in the TV shows How to Get Away With Murder, Impastor, and American Crime Story.

Chuck - NBC

Chuck where to stream

Chuck

Adam Baldwin

Bonita Friedericy

Joshua Gomez

Julia Ling

Mark Christopher Lawrence

Ryan McPartlin

Sarah Lancaster

Scott Krinsky

Vik Sahay

Yvonne Strahovski

Zachary Levi