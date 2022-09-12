‘Chicago Med’ Season 8 Premiere: Which Docs Survive the Fire? (PHOTOS)

Well, here’s the good news: We don’t have to wait until the Chicago Med Season 8 premiere on September 21 to find out if Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and Dr. Dylan Scott (Guy Lockard) survive that fire from last spring’s finale. The photos from “How Do You Begin to Count the Losses” answer that question.

But while both Will and Dylan are shown in scrubs at the hospital, ready to get back to work, it looks like we may need to be concerned about another doctor: Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram). Will and Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) help her into an exam room, and we see her as a patient.

As for what else we can expect from the Season 8 premiere, the logline teases, “In the aftermath of Will’s apartment fire, Crockett [Dominic Rains], Ethan and Archer [Steven Weber] work together to try and save the survivors. Charles [Oliver Platt] and Med’s new fellow, Nellie [Lilah Richcreek Estrada], helps a paranoid patient. Dylan makes a life-changing decision.”

That has us wondering if perhaps Med could be saying goodbye to Dylan in the aftermath of the fire even though he survives. After all, we don’t know if undercover cop Jo (Riley Voelkel), last seen trying to get out of the fire and bleeding, lives.

Scroll down for a look at “How Do You Begin to Count the Losses.”

Chicago Med, Season 8 Premiere, Wednesday, September 21, 8/7c, NBC