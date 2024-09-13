It doesn’t look like new doc Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos) is going to be making friends in the ED when Chicago Med‘s 10th season premieres.

It’s all hands on deck in the premiere when a capsized commuter ship and the closing of an underfunded nearby hospital result in an influx of patients. Photos from the September 25 premiere show chaos in the emergency department, and right in the middle of it is Lenox, along with Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson). (How do you know a situation is bad? Sharon needs to help save patients.)

Lenox is “not interested in making friends,” new showrunner Allen MacDonald told TV Insider as part of our extensive Fall Preview of Season 10. “She’s interested in being efficient.” She’s also very much about sticking to protocol, so maybe that’s her issue with Goodwin—and maybe Ripley (Luke Mitchell) as well—in the photos below?

The other new doc of Season 10 is pediatrician John Frost (Darren Barnet), “who is very charming, loves children and knows how to talk to them,” said MacDonald. “Frost deeply believes that even a young child should understand what is going on with his body and be involved in those decisions.” But will he, too, clash with members of the ED, specifically Maggie (Marlyne Barrett)? There is a photo of her seemingly stopping him.

Plus, is there hope for Ripley and Hannah (Jessy Schram), after he walked out rather than come to his defense when a former patient who had sued him was brought in and claimed he attacked him?

Scroll down to check out the photos from the premiere emergency and get a glimpse at the new doctors, then head to the comments section to let us know what you’re hoping to see in the new season.

Chicago Med, Season 10 Premiere, Wednesday, September 25, 8/7c, NBC