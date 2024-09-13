‘Chicago Med’ Season 10 Premiere: Sarah Ramos’ New Doctor Clashes With Goodwin (PHOTOS)

'Chicago Med' Season 10 Premiere
George Burns Jr/NBC

Chicago Med

 More

It doesn’t look like new doc Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos) is going to be making friends in the ED when Chicago Med‘s 10th season premieres.

It’s all hands on deck in the premiere when a capsized commuter ship and the closing of an underfunded nearby hospital result in an influx of patients. Photos from the September 25 premiere show chaos in the emergency department, and right in the middle of it is Lenox, along with Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson). (How do you know a situation is bad? Sharon needs to help save patients.)

Lenox is “not interested in making friends,” new showrunner Allen MacDonald told TV Insider as part of our extensive Fall Preview of Season 10. “She’s interested in being efficient.” She’s also very much about sticking to protocol, so maybe that’s her issue with Goodwin—and maybe Ripley (Luke Mitchell) as well—in the photos below?

The other new doc of Season 10 is pediatrician John Frost (Darren Barnet), “who is very charming, loves children and knows how to talk to them,” said MacDonald. “Frost deeply believes that even a young child should understand what is going on with his body and be involved in those decisions.” But will he, too, clash with members of the ED, specifically Maggie (Marlyne Barrett)? There is a photo of her seemingly stopping him.

One Chicago Shakes Things Up This Fall — Find Out What's Next
Related

One Chicago Shakes Things Up This Fall — Find Out What's Next

 

Plus, is there hope for Ripley and Hannah (Jessy Schram), after he walked out rather than come to his defense when a former patient who had sued him was brought in and claimed he attacked him?

Scroll down to check out the photos from the premiere emergency and get a glimpse at the new doctors, then head to the comments section to let us know what you’re hoping to see in the new season.

Chicago Med, Season 10 Premiere, Wednesday, September 25, 8/7c, NBC

Sarah Ramos as Dr. Caitlin Lenox — 'Chicago Med' Season 10 Premiere
George Burns Jr/NBC

Looks like tensions are high between Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) and the new Dr. Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos)

Sarah Ramos as Dr. Caitlin Lenox — 'Chicago Med' Season 10 Premiere
George Burns Jr/NBC

Dr. Lenox isn’t happy

S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin — 'Chicago Med' Season 10 Premiere
George Burns Jr/NBC

You know it’s a dire situation when Goodwin needs to help out

Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles — 'Chicago Med' Season 10 Premiere
George Burns Jr/NBC

This is just the type of situation where Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) is needed

Darren Barnet as Dr. John Frost — 'Chicago Med' Season 10 Premiere
George Burns Jr/NBC

Meet Dr. John Frost (Darren Barnet)

Luke Mitchell as Dr. Mitch Ripley, Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer — 'Chicago Med' Season 10 Premiere
George Burns Jr/NBC

Ripley (Luke Mitchell) and Archer (Steven Weber) try to save a life

Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Lockwood — 'Chicago Med' Season 10 Premiere
George Burns Jr/NBC

Maggie (Marlyne Barrett)

Darren Barnet as Dr. John Frost — 'Chicago Med' Season 10 Premiere
George Burns Jr/NBC

Whatever Dr. Frost wants, he’ll have to get past Maggie

Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher, Luke Mitchell as Dr. Mitch Ripley — 'Chicago Med' Season 10 Premiere
George Burns Jr/NBC

What can Ripley say to Hannah (Jessy Schram) to fix their relationship?

S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin, Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles — 'Chicago Med' Season 10 Premiere
George Burns Jr/NBC

Always love a good Goodwin-Charles scene

Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut as Naomi Howard, S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin — 'Chicago Med' Season 10 Premiere
George Burns Jr/NBC

Listen to Goodwin, Naomi (Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut)

Luke Mitchell as Dr. Mitch Ripley — 'Chicago Med' Season 10 Premiere
George Burns Jr/NBC

Will Ripley clash with Lenox too?

Chicago Med

