See the Casts of ‘Chicago Med,’ ‘Fire’ & ‘P.D’ for the 2021-2022 Season (PHOTOS)

The Cast of Chicago Fire Season 10
Art Streiber/NBC

We’re just over a week away from the season premieres of Chicago Med, Fire, and P.D., and with the lives of characters from two of them hanging in the balance, we can’t help but look to every bit of promotional material for clues about what happened. That includes the cast photos NBC has released.

After all, on Fire, all of Squad 3 — including series regulars Taylor Kinney (Lieutenant Kelly Severide) and Joe Minoso (Joe Cruz) — was trapped underwater at the end of the Season 9 finale. Battalion Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) was considering a promotion that would take him away from 51. Walker, Kinney, and Minoso all have photos in the gallery, below. On P.D., Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) was in the hospital fighting for her life after getting shot. She, too, is pictured. But that doesn’t necessarily mean anything. After all, anything could happen.

The images also offer a look at some of the new cast members. On Med, Kristen Hager (Dr. Stevie Hammer) and Guy Lockard (Dr. Dylan Miles) have joined the cast, while Steven Weber (Dr. Dean Archer) was promoted between seasons. Similarly, Fire promoted recurring cast member Hanako Greensmith (Violet), who’s seen in the cast photo above.

Scroll down to check out the cast photos for all three One Chicago shows.

Chicago Med, Season 7 Premiere, Wednesday, September 22, 8/7c, NBC

Chicago Fire, Season 10 Premiere, Wednesday, September 22, 9/8c, NBC

Chicago P.D., Season 7 Premiere, Wednesday, September 22, 10/9c, NBC

Dominic Rains as Dr. Crockett Marcel in Chicago Med
Art Streiber/NBC

Dominic Rains as Dr. Crockett Marcel

Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles in Chicago Med
Art Streiber/NBC

Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles

Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer in Chicago Med
Art Streiber/NBC

Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer

Guy Lockard as Dr. Dylan Miles in Chicago Med
Art Streiber/NBC

Guy Lockard as Dr. Dylan Miles

Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Lockwood in Chicago Med
Art Streiber/NBC

Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Lockwood

S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin in Chicago Med
Art Streiber/NBC

S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin

Kristen Hager as Dr. Stevie Hammer in Chicago Med
Art Streiber/NBC

Kristen Hager as Dr. Stevie Hammer

Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead in Chicago Med
Art Streiber/NBC

Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead

Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo in Chicago Fire
Art Streiber/NBC

Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo

David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann in Chicago Fire
Art Streiber/NBC

David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann

Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter in Chicago Fire
Art Streiber/NBC

Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter

Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz in Chicago Fire
Art Streiber/NBC

Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide in Chicago Fire
Art Streiber/NBC

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide

Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey in Chicago Fire
Art Streiber/NBC

Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey

Christian Stolte as Mouch in Chicago Fire
Art Streiber/NBC

Christian Stolte as Mouch

Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd in Chicago Fire
Art Streiber/NBC

Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd

Kara Kilmer as Sylvie Brett in Chicago Fire
Art Streiber/NBC

Kara Kilmer as Sylvie Brett

Eamonn Walker as Wallace Boden in Chicago Fire
Art Streiber/NBC

Eamonn Walker as Wallace Boden

Patrick Flueger as Adam Ruzek in Chicago PD
Art Streiber/NBC

Patrick Flueger as Adam Ruzek

Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton in Chicago PD
Art Streiber/NBC

Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton

Jason Beghe as Hank Voight in Chicago PD
Art Streiber/NBC

Jason Beghe as Hank Voight

Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead in Chicago PD
Art Streiber/NBC

Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead

LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater in Chicago PD
Art Streiber/NBC

LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater

Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess in Chicago PD
Art Streiber/NBC

Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess

Amy Morton as Sgt. Trudy Platt in Chicago PD
Art Streiber/NBC

Amy Morton as Sgt. Trudy Platt

The Cast of Chicago PD Season 9
Art Streiber/NBC

Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton, LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater, Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead, Jason Beghe as Hank Voight, Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess, Patrick Flueger as Adam Ruzek, Amy Morton as Sgt. Trudy Platt

