See the Casts of ‘Chicago Med,’ ‘Fire’ & ‘P.D’ for the 2021-2022 Season (PHOTOS)

We’re just over a week away from the season premieres of Chicago Med, Fire, and P.D., and with the lives of characters from two of them hanging in the balance, we can’t help but look to every bit of promotional material for clues about what happened. That includes the cast photos NBC has released.

After all, on Fire, all of Squad 3 — including series regulars Taylor Kinney (Lieutenant Kelly Severide) and Joe Minoso (Joe Cruz) — was trapped underwater at the end of the Season 9 finale. Battalion Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) was considering a promotion that would take him away from 51. Walker, Kinney, and Minoso all have photos in the gallery, below. On P.D., Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) was in the hospital fighting for her life after getting shot. She, too, is pictured. But that doesn’t necessarily mean anything. After all, anything could happen.

The images also offer a look at some of the new cast members. On Med, Kristen Hager (Dr. Stevie Hammer) and Guy Lockard (Dr. Dylan Miles) have joined the cast, while Steven Weber (Dr. Dean Archer) was promoted between seasons. Similarly, Fire promoted recurring cast member Hanako Greensmith (Violet), who’s seen in the cast photo above.

Scroll down to check out the cast photos for all three One Chicago shows.

Chicago Med, Season 7 Premiere, Wednesday, September 22, 8/7c, NBC

Chicago Fire, Season 10 Premiere, Wednesday, September 22, 9/8c, NBC

Chicago P.D., Season 7 Premiere, Wednesday, September 22, 10/9c, NBC