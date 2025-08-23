10 ‘Chicago Med’ Stars Who Left the Show — And Why
After covering the departures in the Chicago Fire cast and the Chicago P.D. cast, we turn now to Chicago Med. Though the NBC medical drama is the youngest One Chicago series — or, at least, the youngest one still on the air (sorry, Chicago Justice) — its number of former series regulars has hit the double digits. Here’s what we know about why each former star said goodbye.
1
‘Big Brother’s Rylie Jeffries Was Shocked by Fan Backlash
2
‘Big Brother’: Katherine Woodman’s Dad & Step-Mom Speak Out
3
Colton Underwood Teases ‘DWTS’ Partnership With ‘The Traitors’ Costar Mark Ballas
4
Shawn Hatosy Looks Ahead to ‘The Pitt’ Season 2: Abbot’s Personal Life, Directing & More
5
Lyle Menendez Parole Decision Announced 36 Years After Murder Conviction