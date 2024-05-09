Celebrity Engagements of 2024: See the Stars Who Are Set to Wed (PHOTOS)

Avery Thompson
Comments
Aesha Scott of 'Below Deck Mediterranean'; Brayden Bowers and Christina Mandrell of Bachelor Nation
Mark Rogers / Bravo / Disney / Eric McCandless

Love is in the air! Over the course of 2024 (so far), many well-known celebrity couples have announced their engagements. From the gorgeous diamond rings to destination proposals, these couples have stepped up the engagement game.

Bachelor Nation stars Brayden Bowers and Christina Mandrell kicked off the year with an unexpected proposal during The Golden Wedding special. Before Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist tied the knot (only to split three months later), Bowers popped the question to Mandrell ahead of the televised ceremony in La Quinta, California.

Below Deck Mediterranean‘s Aesha Scott is the latest star to get engaged. After four years of dating, her boyfriend Scott “Scotty” Dobson proposed to the reality star in New Zealand.

Scroll down to more celebrities who have gotten engaged in 2024.

Aesha Scott and Scotty Dobson together
Instagram

Aesha Scott & Scotty Dobson

The Below Deck Mediterranean star and her boyfriend of four years got engaged in May 2024. “Homunga Bay [in New Zealand] was my dream place to get engaged, but I had no idea it was coming and was totally surprised,” the reality star told Us Weekly.

The couple first met in high school, and they reconnected a decade later. Now they’re heading down the aisle!

Phoebe Dynevor and Cameron Fuller during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 Dinner at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England
Shane Anthony Sinclair / BAFTA / Getty Images for BAFTA

Phoebe Dynevor & Cameron Fuller

Dynevor showed up to the 2024 Met Gala on May 6 rocking a diamond ring on her ring finger. Dynevor’s family confirmed she was engaged to Fuller on social media. The couple started dating in early 2023.

Nelly and Ashanti attend the 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on March 24, 2024 in Washington, DC.
Paul Morigi / Getty Images

Ashanti & Nelly

Ashanti had double the reasons to celebrate. Ashanti and Nelly confirmed they are engaged and expecting their first child in April 2024.

“Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience,” the Army Wives alum told Essence.

Chris Conran and Alana Milne together
Instagram

Chris Conran & Alana Milne

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 stars revealed their engagement in March 2024. “My dream girl said yes to forever,” Conran captioned Instagram photos of his beautiful proposal, which took place in Bali, Indonesia.

Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson attend the Nominees' Party for the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024, supported by Bulgari at The National Gallery on February 17, 2024 in London, England.
Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

Ed Westwick & Amy Jackson

The Gossip Girl alum popped the question to Jackson during a romantic trip to Gstaad, Switzerland in January 2024. The couple shared sweet photos of the proposal on Instagram. They met in 2021 and went public with their romance in 2022.

Brayden Bowers & Christina Mandrell at 'The Golden Wedding'
Disney / Eric McCandless

Brayden Bowers & Christina Mandrell

Bowers and Mandrell got engaged just before Turner and Nist got married in The Golden Wedding special on January 4, 2024. The Bachelor Nation couple went public with their romance after the Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 finale.

Ashleigh Brewer and Mark Bauch together
Instagram

Ashleigh Brewer & Mark Bauch

The Bold and the Beautiful alum announced her engagement to Bauch, a film producer, in January 2024. “The greatest human I’ve ever met wants to marry me!! We’re engaged!!! I love you beyond measure @mark_bauch,” the actress wrote on Instagram.

Ioan Gruffudd and Bianca Wallace attend the closing ceremony during the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 21, 2022 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Ioan Gruffudd & Bianca Wallace

Gruffudd proposed to Wallace in January 2024. Wallace revealed her gorgeous engagement ring in a joint Instagram post. “The most precious thing happened…” the couple shared. The couple went public with their relationship in October 2021 after the Forever star filed for divorce from ex Alice Evans in March 2021.

Meagan Tandy and Branden Wellington attend the Sherri Hill Spring 2019 NYFW - Backstage at Gotham Hall on September 7, 2018 in New York City.
Jared Siskin / Getty Images for Sherri Hill

Meagan Tandy & Branden Wellington

Tandy and Wellington announced their engagement in January 2024, but Wellington actually popped the question on Christmas Day 2023.

“Our journey to love has been a road God paved specifically for us. Along the way we’ve had precious moments, hard lessons and beautiful challenges; but through it all, we’ve chosen each other. Now it’s full speed ahead for the ride of a lifetime,” the Batwoman star wrote on Instagram.

Bachelor in Paradise

Below Deck Mediterranean

Forever

Gossip Girl (2007)

The Bold and the Beautiful

Aesha Scott

Amy Jackson

Ashleigh Brewer

Brayden Bowers

Christina Mandrell

Ed Westwick

Ioan Gruffudd

Meagan Tandy

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Nicholas on Price Is Right
1
‘The Price is Right’ Fans Slam ‘Stupidest Contestant Ever’ After Ridiculous Bid
Rex and Katherine Wang on Wheel of Fortune
2
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Blame Clueless Contestants for ‘Disaster Episode’
Sean Viator Instagram
3
Sean Viator, ‘American Idol’ & ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Dancer Dies at 31
James Holzhauer on Jeopardy! Masters
4
‘Jeopardy!’: James Holzhauer Posts Classic Zinger Amid ‘Masters’ Battle
Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann in 'Chicago Fire' - Season 12 Episode 8
5
‘Chicago Fire’ Boss Talks Stellaride Conflict & Mystery About Damon