Love is in the air! Over the course of 2024 (so far), many well-known celebrity couples have announced their engagements. From the gorgeous diamond rings to destination proposals, these couples have stepped up the engagement game.

Bachelor Nation stars Brayden Bowers and Christina Mandrell kicked off the year with an unexpected proposal during The Golden Wedding special. Before Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist tied the knot (only to split three months later), Bowers popped the question to Mandrell ahead of the televised ceremony in La Quinta, California.

Below Deck Mediterranean‘s Aesha Scott is the latest star to get engaged. After four years of dating, her boyfriend Scott “Scotty” Dobson proposed to the reality star in New Zealand.

Scroll down to more celebrities who have gotten engaged in 2024.