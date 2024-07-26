The 2024 Paris Olympics are officially underway, and the stars are turning out for the coveted event.

Several celebrities were chosen as torchbearers for the Summer Olympics. Salma Hayek and House of the Dragon’s Steve Toussaint were among the stars who carried the Olympic torch in Versailles, France.

Snoop Dogg, who is also a special correspondent for NBC during the Olympics, proudly held the torch ahead of the opening ceremony on July 26.

Lady Gaga and Celine Dion are expected to perform Édith Piaf’s classic “La Vie en Rose” during the opening ceremony. With such star power in Paris already, you know the Olympics are going to be the hottest event in town.

Scroll down to see celebrities attending the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.