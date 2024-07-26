Celebrities at Paris Olympics 2024: Snoop Dogg, Salma Hayek & More (PHOTOS)

Avery Thompson
Comments
Snoop Dogg and Salma Hayek attend the 2024 Olympics
Stephane De Sakutin - Pool / Getty Images / Lyvans Boolaky / Getty Images

Summer Olympics

 More

The 2024 Paris Olympics are officially underway, and the stars are turning out for the coveted event.

Several celebrities were chosen as torchbearers for the Summer Olympics. Salma Hayek and House of the Dragon’s Steve Toussaint were among the stars who carried the Olympic torch in Versailles, France.

Snoop Dogg, who is also a special correspondent for NBC during the Olympics, proudly held the torch ahead of the opening ceremony on July 26.

Lady Gaga and Celine Dion are expected to perform Édith Piafs classic “La Vie en Rose” during the opening ceremony. With such star power in Paris already, you know the Olympics are going to be the hottest event in town.

Scroll down to see celebrities attending the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Kelly Clarkson attends the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France.
Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson

Clarkson looked chic in a blue dress at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony. She served as a co-host of the NBC’s opening ceremony coverage.

Cynthia Erivo (L) and Ariana Grande attends the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France.
Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

The Wicked co-stars challenged Elphaba and Glinda in their Olympics opening ceremony looks.

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev attend the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France.
Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

Shaun White & Nina Dobrev

White and Dobrev were decked out in Team USA gear as they attended the opening ceremony.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France.
Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Teigen and Legend got decked out for the Olympics opening ceremony. They brought two of their children, Luna and Miles, along as well.

Cynthia Erivo attends the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France.
Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

Erivo dazzled in this green silk dress and matching hat that would make Elphaba proud.

Ariana Grande attends the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France.
Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

Ariana Grande

Grande was pretty in Glinda pink at the Olympics opening ceremony.

Pharrell Williams attends the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France.
Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

Pharrell Williams

Williams was one of the Olympic torchbearers in Paris.

Alex Cooper attends the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France.
Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

Alex Cooper

The Call Her Daddy podcast host will play a big role in NBC’s Olympics coverage. She is hosting Watch with Alex Cooper, a series of interactive watch parties that will stream on Peacock during the sporting event.

Emma Chamberlain attends the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France.
Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

Emma Chamberlain

The famous YouTuber was one of many celebrities to attend the opening ceremony.

Snoop Dogg holds the torch as part of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Torch Relay, in Saint-Denis on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France.
Stephane De Sakutin - Pool / Getty Images

Snoop Dogg

The legendary rapper was one of the torchbearers who carried the flame toward the Olympic cauldron. He is also serving as a correspondent for NBC during the Paris Olympics.

Salma Hayek runs during the Paris Olympics torch relay on July 23, 2024 in Versailles, France. Paris will host the Summer Olympics from July 26 to August 11, 2024.
Lyvans Boolaky / Getty Images

Salma Hayek

The actress was one of the torchbearers who helped carry the Olympic torch from Rambouillet to Versailles.

Steve Toussaint carries the flame during the Paris Olympics torch relay on July 23, 2024 in Versailles, France. Paris will host the Summer Olympics from July 26 to August 11, 2024.
Lyvans Boolaky / Getty Images

Steve Touissant

The House of the Dragon star joined other celebs to help carry the Olympic torch.

French actress Laetitia Casta during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Torch Relay, on the day of the opening ceremony, on July 26, 2024 in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.
Stephane De Sakutin - Pool / Getty Images

Laetitia Casta

The French actress and model participated in the torch relay ahead of the Olympic Games.

Summer Olympics

Salma Hayek

Snoop Dogg

Steve Toussaint

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Daniel Ezra and Samantha Logan; Bre-Z and Chelsea Tavares; Michael Evans Behling and Greta Onieogou on 'All American'
1
10 Couples From ‘All American,’ Ranked
Dermot Mulroney attends Columbia Pictures'
2
Dermot Mulroney Joins ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 13 as New Chief
Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King
3
Oprah Winfrey & Gayle King Address Longstanding Lesbian Rumors
Luke Mitchell as Dr. Mitch Ripley, Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher in 'Chicago Med' Season 9 Episode 13
4
Jessy Schram Talks Hannah & Ripley After ‘Chicago Med’ Cliffhanger
Stephen Colbert
5
Colbert Mocks Trump’s Recycled Insults & Addresses JD Vance Sex Rumors