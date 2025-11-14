See What the ‘Call the Midwife’ Cast Looks Like Out of Costume

Erin Maxwell
Call the Midwife
The long-running period drama Call the Midwife follows the day-to-day lives of the Nonnatus nurses as they care for expectant mothers, confront medical crises, and navigate the ever-changing social landscape of London — beginning in the 1950s and now, in its current series, unfolding in 1970.

Debuting in 2012, the show wrapped Season 14 as audiences continue to follow the women working in the Poplar district of London’s East End. But out of costume, the Sisters of Nonnatus House and the midwives, doctors, and nurses who live and work alongside them look completely different.

Here’s a look at the current cast of Call the Midwife — and what the stars like Jenny Agutter, Megan Cusack, Helen George, and more look like in real life.

Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne in Call the Midwife
Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne, the heart and moral center of Nonnatus House.

Renee Bailey plays Pupil Midwife Joyce Highland in Call the Midwife
Renee Bailey plays midwife in training Pupil Midwife Joyce Highland.

Linda Bassett as Nurse Phyllis Crane in Call the Midwife
Linda Bassett as no-nonsense, fiercely competent Nurse Phyllis Crane.

Megan Cusack as Nancy Nancy Corrigan in Call the Midwife
Megan Cusack as spirited, street-smart Nancy Corrigan. She recently left Nonnatus House to build a new life and ecure future for her daughter Colette.

Helen George as Nurse Trixie Aylward
Helen George as skilled, stylish, and fiercely compassionate Nurse Trixie Aylward.

Rebecca Gethings as Sister Veronica in Call the Midwife
Rebecca Gethings as modern-minded Sister Veronica.

Georgie Glen as Miss Millicent Higgins in Call the Midwife
Georgie Glen as Miss Millicent Higgins, administrative engine of the clinic.

Stephen McGann as Dr. Patrick Turner in Call the Midwife

Stephen McGann as Poplar’s dedicated and forward-thinking Dr. Patrick Turner, husband to Shelagh.

Laura Main as Nurse Shelagh Turner in Call the Midwife
Laura Main

Laura Main as Nurse Shelagh Turner, wife of Dr. Turner.

Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan in Call the Midwife
Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan, one of the show’s original pillars.

Cliff Parisi as Fred Buckle in 'Call the Midwife'
Cliff Parisi as Fred Buckle, the unofficial father figure to Nonnatus.

Zephryn Taitte as Cyril Robinson in 'Call the Midwife'
Zephryn Taitte as community-minded  Cyril Robinson.

Molly Vevers as Sister Catherine in Call the Midwife
Molly Vevers as Sister Catherine, one of the next generation of major nuns in Nonnatus House.

