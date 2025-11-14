The long-running period drama Call the Midwife follows the day-to-day lives of the Nonnatus nurses as they care for expectant mothers, confront medical crises, and navigate the ever-changing social landscape of London — beginning in the 1950s and now, in its current series, unfolding in 1970.

Debuting in 2012, the show wrapped Season 14 as audiences continue to follow the women working in the Poplar district of London’s East End. But out of costume, the Sisters of Nonnatus House and the midwives, doctors, and nurses who live and work alongside them look completely different.

Here’s a look at the current cast of Call the Midwife — and what the stars like Jenny Agutter, Megan Cusack, Helen George, and more look like in real life.

Call the Midwife, Season 14, Netflix