‘Call Me Kat’: See Vicki Lawrence Join the Cast as Phil’s Mom in Winter Premiere (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
1 Comment
Vicki Lawrence guest starring on 'Call Me Kat'
Lisa Rose/FOX

Call Me Kat

Call Me Kat‘s winter premiere, “Call Me Philliam,” welcomes comedy legend Vicki Lawrence, who steps in to play Phil’s (the late Leslie Jordan) mother, and Fox has unveiled several sneak peek photos from the installment airing on Thursday, January 5.

While no episode logline is available currently, the images offer some insight into Lawrence’s role and how she’ll fit in with the rest of the cast members including Mayim Bialik along with Swoosie Kurtz, Kyla Pratt, Cheyenne Jackson, and Julian Gant. Ahead of the winter finale episode, “Call Me Chrismukkah,” which aired December 8, Bialik told TV Insider what fans might be able to anticipate from Lawrence’s appearance.

“She’s a legendary icon and literally one of the three women I credit with my training as a comedian. Her, Lucille Ball, and Carol Burnett were kind of my big three growing up,” Bialik mused. As for Lawrence’s role as Phil’s mother, the actress made it clear, “we don’t want to try and replicate Phil, because you can’t. Just like Leslie Jordan, there is no replicating that character or person. But we wanted someone who had enough of the feel-good aspects of Leslie’s character and enough of that sharpness and fun Leslie brought to his character. ”

“She is her own woman,” Bialik continued. “We age her up, but she’s not the destitute woman that sometimes Phil’s character would describe her.” While Lawrence is roughly five years older than Leslie Jordan was when he died earlier this year, the pair have a special connection as they previously costarred in Fox’s other comedy series The Cool Kids alongside David Alan Grier and Martin Mull.

While we await the arrival of Call Me Kat‘s episode, “Call Me Philliam,” get a peek at Lawrence’s appearance with the images below, and stay tuned for the show’s return in the first week of 2023 on Fox.

Call Me Kat, Season 3, Returns Thursday, January 5, 2023, 9:30/8:30c, Fox

Swoosie Kurtz, Vicki Lawrence, Mayim Bialik, Cheyenne Jackson, and Julian Gant in 'Call Me Kat'
Lisa Rose/FOX

It appears that Lawrence is taking an active role at the cafe as she dons an apron with Kat (Mayim Bialik) and is watched by Sheila (Swoosie Kurtz), Max (Cheyenne Jackson), and Carter (Julian Gant).

Mayim Bialik, Kyla Pratt, Swoosie Kurtz, and Vicki Lawrence in 'Call Me Kat'
Lisa Rose/FOX

Lawrence appears to get emotional in the kitchen alongside Kat, Randi (Kyla Pratt), and Sheila.

Jay Linzy, Vicki Lawrence, Cheyenne Jackson, Mayim Bialik, Kyla Pratt, Julian Gant, and Swoosie Kurtz in 'Call Me Kat'
Lisa Rose/FOX

Lawrence joins Darren (Jay Linzy), Max, Kat, Randi, Carter, and Sheila around the table.

Blane Savage, Vicki Lawrence, and Mayim Bialik in 'Call Me Kat'

Kat appears to interrupt service that Lawrence’s character is providing to a customer, but what could be the reason for it?

Mayim Bialik and Swoosie Kurtz
Lisa Rose/FOX

Kat and Sheila have a serious talk.

Mayim Bialik and Kyla Pratt in 'Call Me Kat'
Lisa Rose/FOX

Kat and Randi look a little concerned over the presence of an unexpected chicken.

Mayim Bialik in 'Call Me Kat'
Lisa Rose/FOX

Kat seems to have a candid conversation with Max from behind the counter.

Cheyenne Jackson and Julian Gant in 'Call Me Kat'
Lisa Rose/FOX

Carter and Max get up close and personal with a cow.

