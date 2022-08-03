If you love Shark Tank and real estate, you won’t want to miss Netflix’s new series Buy My House.

TV Insider can exclusively reveal that the six-episode unscripted series will premiere on Friday, September 2, on the streaming service. Plus, we’re sharing the first photos from the show, which you can check out below. The series features homeowners from across America trying to sell their properties on the spot to one of four real-estate tycoons: Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman, Corcoran Group CEO Pamela Liebman, NFL Linebacker Brandon Copeland, and investment property magnate Danisha Wrighster.

“In real estate, you get used to meeting people in a bizarre larval state between one life and another, but BMH took it to another level: people starting ministries, wineries, foster homes, hippie communes and back-to-the-earth eco-ventures, leading bizarre yoga home-buying seances, golf training camps, prayer circles and Disney shrines. It was 100 percent real and weird, sometimes it had SOUL, and most of it all it was really, really FUN,” says Kelman.

Adds Liebman, “I can’t wait for fans to tune into Buy My House, it’s an entertaining peek into the beautiful stories and unrealistic expectations that people have when looking to sell their homes. I had a great time filming with the other tycoons – they’re a smart, fun group and we tackled tough negotiations with a lot of heart.”

Making those negotiations especially hard is that the owners will be sharing their heartfelt backstories with their incredible and unique homes up for grabs.

According to Copeland, “to be a good investor you cannot lead with emotion, but this experience put us through them all. I am excited for the world to watch 4 strangers, who’ve become frenemies, laughing, crying, and competing with each other for their next investment opportunity.”

Says Wrighster, “I’m most excited for Buy My House viewers to see different investor points of view. One person’s trash is definitely another person’s treasure! It’s also exciting to see some of the most unique and beautiful homes all of the United States.”

Buy My House is hosted by E!’s Nina Parker. “Like most Americans I have a personal obsession with homes, and property…. this show allowed me to be fully a part of something I already loved!” she tells us. “Watching homeowners go through a pitching process and the intense negotiations of a bidding war was such a thrilling experience to witness, I’m so excited for the world to watch and bid along with us, and maybe even learn some strategy along the way!”

The Netflix unscripted series is produced by Critical Content. Executive producers are Tom Forman, Jenny Daly, Matthew Pickel, Moira Ross, and Dan Morando.

Scroll down for a look at more of the houses and negotiations with the tycoons.

Buy My House, Series Premiere, Friday, September 2, Netflix