6 ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Finale Moments That Were a Love Letter to Fans

John P. Fleenor/NBC

Throughout the heist, there were many callbacks to memorable moments and locations throughout the series. Following the first few clues, the crew visited the break room vending machine, which was once again broken, and the interrogation room, calling back to Jake’s iconic “I Want it That Way” interrogation. In a hilarious flashback, viewers learned that Jake attempted to recreate that moment several times to poor success.

As a part of Holt’s heist plan, the crew ended up back at the Storage Solutions warehouse where they worked their first case together in the pilot, and though they didn’t visit Shaw’s bar, it was supposed to be the end location of Amy’s (Melissa Fumero) plan. One of the most heartfelt moments from the episode was one viewers had never seen before, as we saw the moment when Jake and Charles officially became best friends.