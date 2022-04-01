‘Bridgerton’: Should Eloise & Theo Be Endgame After Season 2?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Season 2 of Bridgerton.]

Bridgerton Season 2 may have been all about Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate (Simone Ashley), but he’s not the only Bridgerton family member igniting sparks this time around.

Younger sister Eloise (Claudia Jessie) connected with printer’s assistant Theo Sharpe (Calam Lynch) and paid the social price when her secret meetings with him were revealed in Lady Whistledown’s scandal sheet. While Eloise and Theo debated over social issues and their vast differences in regard to their classes, it was hard to deny their chemistry.

It was a surprising turn for viewers as Theo is an original character created for the series and as he doesn’t play within the bounds of author Julia Quinn’s source material, it’s difficult to see where his character might lead. Eloise initially meets Theo on her hunt for Whistledown, before she discovers it’s her best friend Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).

Thinking her a gossip-hungry rich girl, Theo isn’t so friendly right away, but Eloise doesn’t relent, making it clear she’s investigating for the purpose of finding answers, not gossip. The banter quickly takes root in their connection and as they meet at activist events and she stops by the printer’s shop, it’s clear that there’s more than an investigation brewing between them.

Ever-forward, Eloise asks Theo if he ever thinks of her as she might of him, and his response is to hand her a stack of books he’s set aside with her in mind. If anyone knows Eloise, they’d understand that this is like giving her a bouquet of flowers or a box of chocolates. This is her love language.

“They both have this yearning to be outside of what they know,” Jessie tells TV Insider. “Theo really shows Eloise that there is more to life than these balls and those ridiculous things that Eloise doesn’t want to be a part of anyway.”

But despite their mostly-aligned views about society, it doesn’t change the fact that they’re still from different worlds. After Whistledown exposes Eloise’s secret meetups, and at the behest of Penelope, before she learns about her double-life, Eloise ends things with Theo to save him any potential harm or scandal.

She breaks off their connection when he goes to kiss her, and she’s sad when he walks away upset that she’s decided to leave now that it suits her. But could there be hope yet? “I think that kiss would’ve happened if she didn’t have Penelope in the back of her head telling her to stay away from him,” Jessie says.

“It’s a difficult situation as well because Theo makes a great point when he’s like, ‘our class is very different and we clearly haven’t been able to transcend that,'” she adds. Because of Penelope, Eloise isn’t entirely truthful about the reason she’s breaking things off, but Jessies says, “his idea is that she’s just like the rest of the debutantes who like the idea of someone like Theo, but then, in reality, couldn’t make it work.”

Could she prove us wrong in Season 3? Netflix hasn’t officially announced which sibling Season 3 will put in the spotlight, but if the books are any indication, Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) will be the next lead, but could it make way for a reconciliation between Eloise and Theo, especially after she learned the truth about Whistledown.

Fans who tuned in certainly hope so as in the books, Eloise ends up with Sir Phillip Crane (Chris Fulton), the man who is married to Marina (Ruby Barker). As the fifth book in the Bridgerton series from Julia Quinn, there’s quite a bit of time to potentially build a romance between the characters, but considering Theo’s an original character, we can’t help but wonder if a change is in the cards for Eloise’s future.

Fans have been sounding off on the matter, as seen in their social posts, below:

idc how things happen in the bridgerton books i need shonda rhimes to change things up and make eloise and theo endgame bc why tf should girlboss eloise end up with a man who has kids and looks like he could be double her age — kathy (@briarpdf) March 26, 2022

eloise and theo understand each other’s opinions and love for books I need them to be endgame #bridgerton pic.twitter.com/NrhJzESGDK — ᗢ (@defaultbrekker) March 26, 2022

sir philip you are nothing to me eloise and theo’s chemistry is out this world they need to be endgame #bridgertonseason2 #bridgerton2 pic.twitter.com/Y2vf7hrpq0 — shifa’s media acc (@boomclapsike) March 26, 2022

i will only accept theo sharpe as eloise bridgerton’s love interest i’m so sorry philip crane but u can keep your plants with u pic.twitter.com/6bNUQFH1e7 — dahlia (@coralinecore) March 26, 2022

if eloise and theo arent endgame im storming netflix hq — iris is rereading pjo!! (@hqrondaisies) March 27, 2022

who cares about the books make theo and eloise endgame pic.twitter.com/cceHr5kQQd — shri (@inejskate) March 27, 2022

And I hope Theo and Eloise didn’t just break up before even getting together 😭 #bridgertonseason2 pic.twitter.com/nfApN7G7jp — kezlyn | 🖤 (@K3ZLYN2) March 26, 2022

What do you think of Eloise and Theo? Should the show switch things up and give this pair a shot? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

