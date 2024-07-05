When Netflix’s original series Bridgerton first premiered in 2020, audiences didn’t know what to expect. The romantic period drama could’ve been a bust if the couples in the show failed to hold our attention or make us root for them.

The first season of Bridgerton followed Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Regé-Jean Page), the second Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate (Simone Ashley), and the third Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin’s (Luke Newton). It’s unclear whose story will be at the heart of Season 4; there are a few strong contenders.

Now, after three seasons and a spinoff (Queen Charlotte), Bridgerton is known for having some of the best TV couples in history, with some of the most intense on-screen chemistry. Below, find our rankings for the best chemistry of couples in the world of Bridgerton.