The Major ‘Bridgerton’ Couples’ Chemistry, Ranked

Amy Ellison
Comments
Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in 'Bridgerton' Season 3; India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte, Corey Mylchreest as Young King George in 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'; Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in 'Bridgerton' Season 2 Episode 6
Netflix; Liam Daniel / Netflix (2)
'Bridgerton' Boxed Set 5-8: To Sir Phillip, With Love / When He Was Wicked / It's in His Kiss / On the Way to the Wedding

Bridgerton Boxed Set 5-8

$36.40
Buy Now

When Netflix’s original series Bridgerton first premiered in 2020, audiences didn’t know what to expect. The romantic period drama could’ve been a bust if the couples in the show failed to hold our attention or make us root for them. 

The first season of Bridgerton followed Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Regé-Jean Page), the second Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate (Simone Ashley), and the third Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin’s (Luke Newton). It’s unclear whose story will be at the heart of Season 4; there are a few strong contenders.

Now, after three seasons and a spinoff (Queen Charlotte), Bridgerton is known for having some of the best TV couples in history, with some of the most intense on-screen chemistry. Below, find our rankings for the best chemistry of couples in the world of Bridgerton.

Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley, Freddie Dennis as Reynolds in 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'
Liam Daniel / Netflix

5. Young Brimsley & Reynolds, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

A young Brimsley (Sam Clemmett) meets Reynolds (Freddie Dennis), King George’s valet, in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, and they hit it off almost immediately. When Charlotte (India Ria Amarteifio) and George (Corey Mylchreest) are busy, Brimsley and Reynolds are able to sneak off together for alone time. It’s a secret relationship filled with secrets they are keeping from one another (like George’s mental health) that keeps these two from fully trusting one another for most of the series. The tension between them is strong, such as when Brimsley begs Reynolds for the truth about George, but the scenes between them are rather short, and we see in the end that Reynolds is no longer around in Brimsley’s old age.  

Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne and Regé-Jean Page as Simon in 'Bridgerton' Season 1 Episode 1
Liam Daniel / Netflix

4. Daphne & Simon, Bridgerton Season 1

As the OG couple, these two set the precedent for chemistry, showing us Bridgerton binge-watchers exactly what to expect from future pairings. The slow-burn between Daphne and Simon spans over the entirety of the first season, beginning with their fake-dating scheme (how did they ever think that would work?) to them getting together for real in secret, marrying to avoid a scandal, disagreeing about having children, and eventually, finally, starting a family. Their intense fights and eventual make-up are a standout in the couple’s chemistry, as their passion is what keeps us watching and wanting more.  

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in 'Bridgerton' Season 2 Episode 6
Liam Daniel / Netflix

3. Kate & Anthony, Bridgerton Season 2

If there’s one thing Bridgerton always does right, it’s the slow burn, will they/won’t they relationship. Kate and Anthony are the focus of Season 2, and their relationship evolves from indifference and annoyance to desperate pining and intense chemistry. Since Anthony first sets his eyes on Kate’s younger sister, Edwina (Charithra Chandran), and intends to make her his wife, it makes his pining and attraction to Kate even more scandalous—and even more interesting to watch. 

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in 'Bridgerton' Season 3
Netflix

2. Penelope & Colin, Bridgerton Season 3

Out of all the Bridgerton couples, Penelope and Colin have had the longest on-screen relationship, going all the way back to Season 1 when they are still just friends. It’s the ultimate slow burn friends-to-lovers arc, as their relationship seems doomed after Penelope overhears Colin saying he will never court her in Season 2. With their romance finally blooming in Season 3, the chemistry between them is more intense knowing their history. The love confession during the carriage scene is the moment we’ve waited for, and the chemistry between these two has only gotten stronger over the years.  

India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte, Corey Mylchreest as Young King George in 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'
Liam Daniel / Netflix

1. Queen Charlotte & King George, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

In the Bridgerton spinoff, a young Queen Charlotte  and King George are forced into an arranged marriage that seems, at first, straight out of a fairytale. Their chemistry is strong from the first meeting, as the actors play off each other easily, making you root for the couple immediately. The relationship becomes more complicated and strained, as George tries to keep his mental health struggles a secret, inadvertently creating a rift between the pair. This couple’s dynamic made binging the six hour-long episodes in less than a day easy—and it was disappointing when it ended, because more of these two together would be fantastic.

Bridgerton

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Corey Mylchreest

Freddie Dennis

India Amarteifio

Jonathan Bailey

Luke Newton

Nicola Coughlan

Phoebe Dynevor

Regé-Jean Page

Sam Clemmett

Simone Ashley

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Drew Carey on The Price is Right
1
‘Price Is Right’ First! Drew Carey & Viewers Shocked by ‘Dumb Luck’ Win in July 4th Show
Michael Easton as Dr Hamilton Finn on General Hospital
2
‘General Hospital’: Michael Easton Upset by Finn’s Rushed Exit — Will He Ever Return?
Isaac Hirsch on 'Jeopardy!'
3
‘Jeopardy!’ Isn’t First Game Show Current Champion Has Played
Nicco Annan in Down in the Valley
4
‘Down in the Valley’ and ‘Ghost’ Cliffhanger on Starz, a Drag ‘Rusical,’ Streaming ‘Back to Black,’ ‘Imaginary’ World on Netflix
Danny Trejo attends Trejo's Tacos launch
5
Danny Trejo Fights Back After Attacked With Water Balloon at July 4th Parade