‘Boston Public’ Ended 20 Years Ago: 12 Big Names Who Guest-Starred

Time for a high school reunion? Boston Public ended on Fox 20 years ago, airing its final episode on primetime television on January 30, 2004, after the network suspended and then expelled the series. (Two unaired episodes eventually aired in syndication, however.)

Boston Public — created by prolific TV producer David E. Kelley — followed teachers, administrators, and students at the fictional Winslow High, with Chi McBride, Loretta Devine, Jeri Ryan, and others playing educators at the school.

Many other big names guest-starred on the show, though, and you can find some of those impressive cast additions below.