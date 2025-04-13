Nicky Katt Dies: ‘Dazed and Confused’ and ‘Boston Public’ Actor Was 54

Nicky Katt, an actor whose memorable roles included turns in the film Dazed and Confused and Boston Public, has died. He was 54.

An attorney for Katt confirmed the actor’s death to The Hollywood Reporter but other confirmed details — including time, place, and cause of death — are so far unavailable. Variety notes Katt reportedly died on Tuesday, April 8, in Burbank, California.

Katt joined Matthew McConaughey, Parker Posey, Ben Affleck, Renée Zellwager, and other future stars in Dazed and Confused, a 1993 Richard Linklater film about Austin students on their last day of high school in 1976. His tough-guy character, Clint, clashes with Adam Goldberg’s Mike in the film and delivers classic dialogue: “I only came here to do two things, man: kick some ass and drink some beer. Looks like we’re almost out of beer.”

On Boston Public, a 2000 David E. Kelley drama series about a public high school, Katt played Harry Senate, a teacher who handles unruly students in the school’s “dungeon.” Katt left the show midway through its third season to pursue a movie career, per Variety.

Born in South Dakota on May 11, 1970, Katt found early fame as a child actor with roles in Fantasy Island, CHiPs, Code Red, Voyagers!, Trapper John, M.D., and Quincy, M.E., among other TV shows.

In his film career, Katt became a repeat collaborator for Linklater (who also cast him in SubUrbia, Waking Life, and School of Rock) and fellow filmmakers Steven Soderbergh (The Limey, Full Frontal, and Behind the Candelabra), Christopher Nolan (Insomnia and The Dark Knight), Robert Rodriguez (Sin City and Grindhouse) and David Gordon Green (Snow Angels and The Sitter).

His last onscreen role came in 2018, when he guest-starred in the TV comedy Casual.

I have thought about this scene so many times throughout my life. Nicky Katt was one damn good actor. He’s incredible in Snow Angels. https://t.co/SCTG9WJEOL pic.twitter.com/sfmOXW980d — Ya Boy Big Nel (@TheeNelDog) April 12, 2025

On X, fans are hailing Katt’s talent — and spotlighting their favorites of his performances.

“Nicky Katt is further proof that Dazed and Confused was one of the greatest ensemble pieces ever,” wrote @AnAntLife. “Rest easy to a real rough [and] tumble man.”

@TheeNelDog posted, “Nicky Katt was one damn good actor. He’s incredible in Snow Angels.”

@Danimalish wrote, “Katt appeared in some incredible films … but I always loved his subtle work in Insomnia as a local Alaskan detective skeptical of Al Pacino.”

“It takes Nicky Katt less than one minute to paint his character in The Limey as one of the most repugnant creeps imaginable,” @notoriouskpg raved. “He was so good.”

And @aHeartOfGould wrote, “Nicky Katt was one of those guys who was always just ‘there’ growing up — he’d roll into your new favorite film, do 5-10 perfect minutes, and then roll out. I’ll miss him.”