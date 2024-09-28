Time for a Cover Up! Look Back on Every ‘Blue Bloods’ TV Guide Magazine Cover (PHOTOS)

TV Guide Magazine
Comments
Blue Bloods TV Guide Magazine covers
Exclusive
TV Guide Magazine / Everett Collection
Blue Bloods Special Issue

Blue Bloods: The Special Farewell Edition

$14.99
Buy Now

Over 14 exciting seasons, TV Guide Magazine has been following Blue Bloods’ impressive run on CBS with exclusive photo shoots and set visits. As we look back on the show’s history in our special farewell collector’s issue, our cover stories with Tom Selleck and his costars had to be part of the roundup.

Out of the show’s 11 cover stories in 14 years, Selleck has been front page of 10. Donnie Wahlberg is the only other Blue Bloods star to gave graced our cover solo, but Bridget Moynahan was the first to get a duo cover photo with Selleck out of all the Reagan sibling actors. Selleck starred in the first seven covers solo, and then the first group shot of Frank Reagan and his three kids came in 2022. Will Estes got his own cover with Selleck in our preview for Season 14 Part 1 earlier this year.

Scroll through all 11 of Blue Bloods‘ TV Guide Magazine covers in the gallery below. Do you remember them all?

Blue Bloods, Season 14 Part 2 Premiere, Friday, October 18, 10/9c, CBS

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s Blue Bloods: The Special Farewell issue. For a look back on the long-running series and more scoop on the final episodes, pick up a copy of the issue available on newsstands and for order online at BlueBloods2024.com.

TV Guide cover Tom Selleck
TV Guide Magazine / Everett Collection

February 7-13, 2011

TV Guide cover Tom Selleck
TV Guide Magazine / Everett Collection

February 2-15, 2015

TV Guide cover Tom Selleck
TV Guide Magazine / Everett Collection

May 2-8, 2016

TV Guide cover Tom Selleck
TV Guide Magazine / Everett Collection

June 25-July 8, 2018

TV Guide cover Tom Selleck
TV Guide Magazine / Everett Collection

January 21-February 3, 2019

TV Guide cover Tom Selleck
TV Guide Magazine / Everett Collection

November 25-December 8, 2019

TV Guide cover Tom Selleck
TV Guide Magazine / Everett Collection

December 7-20, 2020

Blue Bloods on TV Guide cover
TV Guide Magazine / Everett Collection

March 14-27, 2022

Blue Bloods - Tom Selleck and Bridget Moynahan on the cover of TV Guide Magazine
TV Guide Magazine / Everett Collection

September 26-October 9, 2022

TV Guide cover Donnie Wahlberg
TV Guide Magazine / Everett Collection

April 10-23, 2023

TV Guide cover Tom Selleck
TV Guide Magazine / Everett Collection

January 29-February 18, 2024

Blue Bloods

Bridget Moynahan

Donnie Wahlberg

Tom Selleck

Will Estes

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Van Hansis
1
‘As The World Turns’ Alum Van Hansis Joins ‘General Hospital’ in Major Recasting
'The Legend of Vox Machina' - Season 3
2
‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ Cast Shares Major Teases About Season 3: ‘Minds Are Blown’
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini, Shania Twain, Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin at the People's Choice Country Awards
3
Shania Twain and More Stars Dazzle on People’s Choice Country Awards Red Carpet
Erin Napier on red carpet
4
HGTV ‘Home Town’ Fans Swoon Over Erin Napier Daughter’s Restyled Bedroom
Rachel Dratch, Sean Teale, Tom McGowan, Phillipa Soo, and Joshua Jackson in the 'Doctor Odyssey' series premiere
5
Is There a Major COVID Twist Coming in ‘Doctor Odyssey’?