Time for a Cover Up! Look Back on Every ‘Blue Bloods’ TV Guide Magazine Cover (PHOTOS)

Over 14 exciting seasons, TV Guide Magazine has been following Blue Bloods’ impressive run on CBS with exclusive photo shoots and set visits. As we look back on the show’s history in our special farewell collector’s issue, our cover stories with Tom Selleck and his costars had to be part of the roundup.

Out of the show’s 11 cover stories in 14 years, Selleck has been front page of 10. Donnie Wahlberg is the only other Blue Bloods star to gave graced our cover solo, but Bridget Moynahan was the first to get a duo cover photo with Selleck out of all the Reagan sibling actors. Selleck starred in the first seven covers solo, and then the first group shot of Frank Reagan and his three kids came in 2022. Will Estes got his own cover with Selleck in our preview for Season 14 Part 1 earlier this year.

Scroll through all 11 of Blue Bloods‘ TV Guide Magazine covers in the gallery below. Do you remember them all?

Blue Bloods, Season 14 Part 2 Premiere, Friday, October 18, 10/9c, CBS

