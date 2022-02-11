‘Blue Bloods’: Tony Danza Guest Stars (PHOTOS)

Tony Danza as Lt. Raymond Moretti in Blue Bloods
John Paul Filo/CBS

Tony Danza played a corrupt ex-cop in the Netflix series The Good Cop, and it sounds like his character in the February 25 episode of Blue Bloods may be hiding something.

Danza guest stars in “Allegiance” as Lt. Raymond Moretti. Following a seemingly random shooting at his home, Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) investigates who in the officer’s family has criminal ties. Check out photos offering a sneak peek at this above and below.

Also seen in the images is Frank’s grandson Joe Hill (Will Hochman) teaming up with Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) and Anthony Abetemarco (Steven Schirripa) to course-correct a trial when he becomes aware of witness tampering. Elsewhere in the episode, Detective Maria Baez (Marissa Ramirez) forces Detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) to help her find who killed her favorite TV personality, and Office Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray) questions her decision to become a police sergeant when she works an SVU case.

Scroll down for a look at “Allegiance.”

Blue Bloods, Fridays, 10/9c, CBS

Tony Danza as Raymond Moretti, Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan in Blue Bloods
John Paul Filo/CBS

Raymond Moretti (Tony Danza) and Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck)

Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan in Blue Bloods
John Paul Filo/CBS

Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan)

Steven Schirripa as Anthony Abetemarco in Blue Bloods

Anthony Abetemarco (Steven Schirripa)

Will Hochman as Joe Hill in Blue Bloods
John Paul Filo/CBS

Joe Hill (Will Hochman)

Will Hochman as Joe Hill in Blue Bloods
John Paul Filo/CBS

Why is Joe in Anthony’s office?

Will Hochman as Joe Hill, Steven Schirripa as Anthony Abetemarco in Blue Bloods
John Paul Filo/CBS

Joe and Anthony

Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan, Steven Schirripa as Anthony Abetemarco in Blue Bloods
John Paul Filo/CBS

What do they have to talk about?

