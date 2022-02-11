‘Blue Bloods’: Tony Danza Guest Stars (PHOTOS)

Tony Danza played a corrupt ex-cop in the Netflix series The Good Cop, and it sounds like his character in the February 25 episode of Blue Bloods may be hiding something.

Danza guest stars in “Allegiance” as Lt. Raymond Moretti. Following a seemingly random shooting at his home, Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) investigates who in the officer’s family has criminal ties. Check out photos offering a sneak peek at this above and below.

Also seen in the images is Frank’s grandson Joe Hill (Will Hochman) teaming up with Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) and Anthony Abetemarco (Steven Schirripa) to course-correct a trial when he becomes aware of witness tampering. Elsewhere in the episode, Detective Maria Baez (Marissa Ramirez) forces Detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) to help her find who killed her favorite TV personality, and Office Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray) questions her decision to become a police sergeant when she works an SVU case.

Blue Bloods, Fridays, 10/9c, CBS