Blue Bloods is kicking off 2023 with what’s sure to be an emotional episode for the Reagans.

In the winter premiere, airing on Friday, January 6, Reagan family tensions run high when Frank (Tom Selleck) and his grandson, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), contend with a grievous insult to the memory of Joe’s father, Joe Reagan. The photos below offer a look at the two visiting Joe Reagan’s gravesite, to give you an idea of what happens. (Bonnie Somerville returns as Joe’s mother, Paula Hill.)

Also in “Nothing Sacred,” Erin (Bridget Moynahan) and Henry (Len Cariou) work together to bust an over-the-phone scammer targeting the elderly. Plus Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) intervenes in an undercover assignment led by his spiraling former partner, and Eddie’s (Vanessa Ray) captain takes suspicious interest in her efforts to locate a stolen puppy.

The winter premiere was directed by Moynahan. It’s the second episode she stepped behind the camera for; she previously made her directorial debut with the Season 12 episode “Hidden Motive.”

Scroll down to check out the photos from “Nothing Sacred.”

Blue Bloods, Winter Premiere, Friday, January 6, 10/9c, CBS