‘Blue Bloods’ Visits Joe Reagan’s Grave in Winter Premiere (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Will Hochman in 'Blue Bloods'
John Paul Filo/CBS

Blue Bloods

Blue Bloods is kicking off 2023 with what’s sure to be an emotional episode for the Reagans.

In the winter premiere, airing on Friday, January 6, Reagan family tensions run high when Frank (Tom Selleck) and his grandson, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), contend with a grievous insult to the memory of Joe’s father, Joe Reagan. The photos below offer a look at the two visiting Joe Reagan’s gravesite, to give you an idea of what happens. (Bonnie Somerville returns as Joe’s mother, Paula Hill.)

Also in “Nothing Sacred,” Erin (Bridget Moynahan) and Henry (Len Cariou) work together to bust an over-the-phone scammer targeting the elderly. Plus Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) intervenes in an undercover assignment led by his spiraling former partner, and Eddie’s (Vanessa Ray) captain takes suspicious interest in her efforts to locate a stolen puppy.

The winter premiere was directed by Moynahan. It’s the second episode she stepped behind the camera for; she previously made her directorial debut with the Season 12 episode “Hidden Motive.”

Scroll down to check out the photos from “Nothing Sacred.”

Blue Bloods, Winter Premiere, Friday, January 6, 10/9c, CBS

Len Cariou in 'Blue Bloods'
John Paul Filo/CBS

Henry (Len Cariou)

Bridget Moynahan in 'Blue Bloods'
John Paul Filo/CBS

Henry visits Erin (Bridget Moynahan)

Will Hochman in 'Blue Bloods'
John Paul Filo/CBS

Joe Hill (Will Hochman) at his father’s grave

Tom Selleck and Will Hochman in 'Blue Bloods'
John Paul Filo/CBS

Frank (Tom Selleck) joins Joe at Joe Reagan’s grave

Will Hochman and Tom Selleck in 'Blue Bloods'
John Paul Filo/CBS

Time for a heartfelt conversation about Joe Reagan?

Will Hochman and Tom Selleck in 'Blue Bloods'
John Paul Filo/CBS

Joe and Frank

Tom Selleck in 'Blue Bloods'
John Paul Filo/CBS

Frank walking away from Joe’s grave

Behind the Scenes of 'Blue Bloods' With Bridget Moynahan and Daniel Truly
John Paul Filo/CBS

Behind the scenes with director Bridget Moynahan and writer Daniel Truly

Behind the Scenes of 'Blue Bloods' With Bridget Moynahan and Will Hochman
John Paul Filo/CBS

Behind the scenes with director Bridget Moynahan and Will Hochman

Behind the Scenes of 'Blue Bloods' with Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan, and Will Hochman
John Paul Filo/CBS

Behind the scenes with Tom Selleck, director Bridget Moynahan, and Will Hochman

Blue Bloods

