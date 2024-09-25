‘Blue Bloods’: 16 Best Guest Stars Over the Years

Michael Imperioli, Whoopi Goldberg, and Lou Diamond Phillips are among 'Blue Bloods' best guest stars
While Blue Bloods may be all about the Reagan family, there have been a slew of stellar guest stars to help bring their stories to life onscreen.

Below, we’re breaking down 16 of our favorite guest star appearances on the CBS hit over the years. Did your favorites make the cut? Scroll down for a closer look and let us know in the comments section.

Melissa Benoist on Blue Bloods
CBS

Melissa Benoist  (Season 1)

Making a brief appearance in the series’ third episode, a pre-Supergirl Benoist played college student Renee, the best friend of a sexual assault victim. Although she didn’t help Danny find the perp, she did help her friend by bringing her vegetable soup.

Bebe Neuwirth on Blue Bloods
CBS

Bebe Neuwirth (Seasons 4, 8 & 9)

The Tony and Emmy winner appeared in nine episodes as Inspector General Kelly Peterson, who hoped to bring order to the NYPD. Although her appointment was met with anger by Frank, their romantic chemistry was soon palpable, though it was never acted upon.

Billy Magnussen guest stars on Blue Bloods
NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Billy Magnussen (Season 2)

Magnussen (Road House, No Time to Die) played Rand Hilbert, one of the main suspects in the death of his coworker and friend. Hilbert willingly contributes to the investigation, and the cops discover a high-rolling underground boxing ring.

Bobby Cannavale guest stars on Blue Bloods
Jojo Whilden/CBS via Getty Images

Bobby Cannavale (Season 1)

District Attorney Charles Rossellini had his eye on the mayor’s office, and he needed the help of his subordinate, Erin, as well as her father Frank, to make it to Election Day without any “stinkbombs.” During his three-episode arc, he and Erin also shared a brief romantic moment.

Tovah Feldshuh in Blue Bloods
CBS

Tovah Feldshuh (Season 5)

Sylvia Hayden was introduced as Pop’s new romantic partner, but upon further investigation by Erin, it was revealed that Sylvia was a con artist, and there was a warrant out for her arrest for grand larceny. On their next date, Henry had her arrested for her crimes.

Method Man on Blue Bloods
Jeff Neira/CBS

Method Man (Seasons 5 & 7)

The Grammy-winning rapper played murderer Mario Hunt, who nearly evaded the Reagans, but finally confessed while hanging off of the ledge of a building—Danny pulled him up and put him behind bars. Then, in Season 7, Frank asked Hunt to help end a gang war.

Michael Imperioli in Blue Bloods
Craig Blankenhorn/CBS

Michael Imperioli (Seasons 7 & 11)

When Imperioli’s (The Sopranos) Robert Lewis first arrived in Erin’s office, she hadn’t seen the prosecutor since law school graduation. Working as a prosecutor for the attorney general, Lewis was sent to determine if Danny’s shooting of serial killer Thomas Wilder (Louis Cancelmi) was justified, and he bombards Nicky and Danny with questions.

Jimmy Buffett on Blue Bloods
John Paul Filo/CBS

Jimmy Buffett (Season 12)

In his final acting appearance before his 2023 death, the singer took on this dual role. As a con man named Dickie, he took advantage of Danny by stealing the identity of…Jimmy Buffett. Later, Buffett appeared as himself to kindly confront the identity thief.

Treat Williams on Blue Bloods
John Paul Filo/CBS

Treat Williams (Seasons 6, 8, 9, 10, 12 & 13)

Retired cop Lenny Ross was not only Frank’s former partner but also his closest confidant. Lenny first appeared when he revealed to Frank that he was publishing a book about their work together. Later, he revealed he had cancer and died offscreen.

Lori Loughlin in Blue Bloods
CBS

Lori Loughlin (Season 7)

The Full House vet appeared as concerned mother Grace Edwards, an old friend of Frank’s, who asked him for a big favor: to make sure her son did not graduate from the academy. “Kick him out, fail him…anything to ensure that he does not become a cop,” she pleaded.

Lou Diamond Phillips on Blue Bloods
John Paul Filo/CBS

Lou Diamond Phillips (Seasons 9 & 10)

The Longmire star played cartel member Luis Delgado, who Danny thought was connected to the helicopter crash that killed his wife. Later, Danny and Delgado worked together to arrest the murderer of Delgado’s wife, before Delgado was put in prison for past crimes.

Tony Danza on Blue Bloods
John Paul Filo/CBS

Tony Danza (Season 12)

Danza (Taxi) appeared as Lieutenant Moretti, who got in trouble for housing his son while knowing about his gang-related ties. Frank made it clear that keeping other kids on the straight and narrow “does not cancel out his own son being on the wide and crooked.”

Stacy Keach on Blue Bloods
CBS

Stacy Keach (Seasons 7, 8, 9, 10, 12 &13)

As Archbishop Kearns, the Shakespearean star became involved in a number of Frank’s high-profile cases. Although Kearns was unwilling to help Frank get the evidence he needed when they first met, the two later became close friends with much in common.

Whoopi Goldberg on Blue Bloods
John Paul Filo/CBS

Whoopi Goldberg (Seasons 6, 8 & 11)

The cohost of The View appeared in three episodes as city councilwoman Regina Thomas, who attempted to overturn a policy Frank felt was vital to the NYPD’s work. In Season 8, they became allies against the mayor, but in Season 11 they fought over police brutality.

Lyle Lovett on Blue Bloods
John Paul Filo/CBS Broadcasting

Lyle Lovett (Seasons 10, 12 & 13)

The “Cowboy Man” crooner took on the uniform of a serious- minded Texas Ranger named Waylon Gates for three episodes. While working with Danny, the pair tracked a Southern serial killer and fought against drug cartels as well.

Danny Trejo guest stars on Blue Bloods
John P. Fleenor/Fox/Universal Television/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Danny Trejo (Season 9)

One of Hollywood’s favorite tough guys made an appearance as Jose Rojas—a criminal who not only killed Delgado’s wife, but Danny’s as well. Rather than fulfilling Delgado’s wishes and killing him in the name of revenge, Danny chose to arrest him.

