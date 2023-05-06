NSYNC should’ve sang, “It’s gonna be May… and there’s going to be a lot of chaos.”

There have been a few changes on late-night talk shows in the past week. James Corden hosted his final episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, complete with guests Harry Styles and Will Ferrell and a sketch involving other famous faces of late-night talk shows. Maybe Corden leaving was a blessing in disguise. As of Tuesday, May 2, The Writers Guild of America (WGA) officially went on strike. Despite feeling the blow and as shows went dark, Seth Meyers gave the Guild his support.

There were also a few instances of the wrong thing being said this week on TV, such as when judge Luke Bryan on American Idol informed the audience that he would not be “tying up” fellow judge Katy Perry (in a competition). But there were also a few instances where the perfect thing was said, including when Jeff Probst told the castaways on Survivor that they need to go “full tilt boogie” throughout the whole game if they want to win.

We’re left with a lot to think about in terms of TV as May begins. Keep reading for our other favorite lines of the week!