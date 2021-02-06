Best Lines of the Week (January 29-February 4): ‘Get Away from Them, You Tone-deaf Banshee’

TV Insider Staff
Comments
SNL Zoeys Extraordinary Playlist WandaVision
NBC (2); Disney+

A new month means more great TV moments to fall in love with! This past week, viewers were treated to new episodes of primetime’s Call Your Mother and Prodigal Son, alongside new streaming staples like HBO Max’s Fake Famous and Disney+’s WandaVision.

Dramedy really hit its stride with the Netflix premiere of Firefly Lane, which combines tender moments that This is Us fans will love with a hilarious and sisterly dynamic between best friends Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke).

Scroll down for some of our favorite TV lines from this week.

90 Day Fiance Tarik Hazel TLC
TLC

90 Day Fiancé (TLC)

“If we see something hot, P-H-A-T, Pretty Hot and Tempting, then we dive on in. Off the diving board, head-first, body splash.”

Tarik explains to his fiancée, Hazel, the game plan on how to find a girlfriend after signing them up for a new dating app, tailor-made for couples to find girlfriends.

Saturday Night Live Kate McKinnon John Krasinski Tom Brady
NBC

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Kate McKinnon: “You might be the only thing in America that still works…so I guess everyone must be rooting for you, right?”

Tom Brady: “Almost no one.”

—Tom Brady (John Krasinski) humorously explains that no one will be rooting for him in the 10th Super Bowl appearance of his career.

WandaVision Jimmy Woo Randall Park Disney+
Disney+

WandaVision (Disney+)

“So you’re saying the universe created a sitcom starring two Avengers?”

The curtain has finally lifted on the offbeat sitcoms of Disney+’s WandaVision, causing FBI agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) to question the alternate reality that Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) has somehow created.

Firefly Lane Tully Hall Katherine Heigl Netflix
Netflix

Firefly Lane (Netflix)

“Your mother is the kindest person I’ve ever met. Even at 14, she was kind. No one’s kind at 14.”

Tully (Katherine Heigl) defends her best friend Kate (Sarah Chalke) to her goddaughter Marah (Yael Yurman), Kate’s daughter.

Call Your Mother Kyra Sedgwick Jean Raines
ABC

Call Your Mother (ABC)

“I went over all my orientation materials, I got new binders, and I’m wearing a new lipstick called Success!”

On her first day at her new job, Jean (Kyra Sedgwick) arrives early and eager to impress, with a lipstick aptly named to match her determination.

Prodigal-Son-Michael-Sheen-Martin-FOX
FOX

Prodigal Son (FOX)

“You know, we could always run down a few suspects, play, uh, good cop, bad cop, predatory psychopath.”

Martin (Michael Sheen) darkly attempts to lighten the mood of the ongoing murder investigation of his old prison cellmate, Jerry (Michael Chernus).

 

Fake Famous Chris Bailey HBO Max
HBO Max

Fake Famous (HBO Max)

If you asked me if I’d rather take 100,000 fake followers or 100 real ones, I’m taking the real ones, all day.”

Chris Bailey, one of three people chosen in this documentary’s social experiment to become “fake famous,” dismisses the idea of being famous for not being himself.

Cheery The Watch Jo Eaton-Ken
BBC America

The Watch (BBC America)

“Get away from them, you tone-deaf banshee.”

—Cheery (Jo Eaton-Kent), before launching into a fabulous and musical victory in possibly Season 1’s trippiest moment yet

Zoeys Extraordinary Playlist Zoey Mo Jane Levy Alex Newell
NBC

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)

Zoey: “I also made a list of rebellious things for us to do.”

Mo: “Oh, because nothing screams ‘rebel’ more than a thorough to-do list.”

—When Zoey (Jane Levy) is trying to shake up her life, Mo (Alex Newell) quickly tells her that making a to-do list is the exact opposite of rebel behavior.

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready Erin Jackson Netflix
Netflix

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Netflix)

“I’ve been to the promised land now. I can’t go back to people breathing down my neck in line at Rite Aid!”

—Comedian Erin Jackson reflects on the unexpected positives of social distancing in public places due to the pandemic.

