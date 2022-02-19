Another week has rolled by and as always, we have plenty to talk about thanks to the TV characters on our screens.

Resident Alien continues to bring the laughs in its second season, and Abbott Elementary has been cracking us up non-stop. Meanwhile Bel-Air trades in the comedy of Will Smith‘s The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air for its dramatic reimagining on Peacock. Speaking of drama, we can’t help but put Netflix‘s Inventing Anna on our list as well: We get to see a different side of Julia Garner, and we are all here for it.

Our picks this week helped us sit back and relax so we’re hoping our best lines can do just that. Keep reading to see them!