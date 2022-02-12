Best Lines of the Week (February 4-10): ‘You Said Memories Exist Outside of Time’
With exciting new characters and some of our favorites back on our screens, our couch has been begging us to get off its cushions for days now.
Hulu‘s Pam & Tommy is the new show everyone is watching, and Euphoria continues to keep us on the edge of our seats with Rue’s rollercoaster of emotions. Confrontations and father-daughter time took center stage on grown-ish, while our latest historical drama obsession has been The Gilded Age, setting us on a dramatic ride with shocking revelations every episode.
Scroll down to see which lines from these shows and more stood out to us this week.