With exciting new characters and some of our favorites back on our screens, our couch has been begging us to get off its cushions for days now.

Hulu‘s Pam & Tommy is the new show everyone is watching, and Euphoria continues to keep us on the edge of our seats with Rue’s rollercoaster of emotions. Confrontations and father-daughter time took center stage on grown-ish, while our latest historical drama obsession has been The Gilded Age, setting us on a dramatic ride with shocking revelations every episode.

Scroll down to see which lines from these shows and more stood out to us this week.