Best Lines of the Week (February 4-10): ‘You Said Memories Exist Outside of Time’

TV Insider Staff
Comments
Zendaya in Euphoria
HBO

With exciting new characters and some of our favorites back on our screens, our couch has been begging us to get off its cushions for days now.

Hulu‘s Pam & Tommy is the new show everyone is watching, and Euphoria continues to keep us on the edge of our seats with Rue’s rollercoaster of emotions. Confrontations and father-daughter time took center stage on grown-ish, while our latest historical drama obsession has been The Gilded Age, setting us on a dramatic ride with shocking revelations every episode.

Meet the Fake ‘Anna,’ ‘Marry Me’ and More Romcoms, Remembering Whitney’s Super Bowl Anthem, Winter Olympics and Kevin HartSee Also

Meet the Fake ‘Anna,’ ‘Marry Me’ and More Romcoms, Remembering Whitney’s Super Bowl Anthem, Winter Olympics and Kevin Hart

A curated critical checklist of notable Friday TV.

Scroll down to see which lines from these shows and more stood out to us this week.

Pam & Tommy Lily James Sebastian Stan
Hulu

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Tommy: “How’s this way worse for you? ‘Cause of your career?”

Pamela: “No, it’s because I’m a woman.”

— Pamela (Lily James) to Tommy (Sebastian Stan) after their sex tape is stolen and released

Euphoria Zendaya
HBO

Euphoria (HBO)

“You said memories exist outside of time and have no beginning or end.”

— Rue (Zendaya) in a flashback with her late father

Matt Czuchry as Conrad, Kaley Ronayne as Cade in The Resident
Fox

The Resident (FOX)

Cade: “I’m fully in control of my past, present, and to some extent, future. If I need help, I will ask.”

Conrad: “Will you?”

— Conrad (Matt Czuchry) calls Cade (Kaley Ronayne) out after witnessing her reluctance to open up.

Temuera Morrison The Book of Boba Fett
Disney+

The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+)

“Consider this my final lesson: Look out for yourself. Anything else is weakness.”

— Cad Bane (Corey Burton) to Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison)

The Gilded Age Taissa Farmiga Carrie Coon
HBO

The Gilded Age (HBO)

Gladys: “His mother’s people came over on the Mayflower.”

Bertha: “If everyone who claimed to be on the Mayflower really was, it would have to be the size of a White Star Liner.”

—Gladys (Taissa Farmiga) gushes about a man she has met and her mother, Bertha (Carrie Coon), shoots down her excitement.

Grown-ish Tommy O'Brien
Freeform

grown-ish (Freeform)

Phil: “The idea of having a living, breathing human being depending on me was… starting to freak me out. But I did think about her every single day.”

Nomi: “It’s really nice that you thought about her, Phil.”

—Phil (Tommy O’Brien) admits to Nomi (Emily Arlook) that he was wrong about how he handled things in the past and he thought about his daughter.

How I Met Your Father Francia Raisa
Hulu

How I Met Your Father (Hulu)

“This is the worst episode of Gilmore Girls ever.”

—Valentina (Francia Raisa) on her BFF Sophie’s (Hilary Duff) relationship with her mom, Lori (Paget Brewster)

Resident Alien Meredith Garretson as Kate Hawthorne, Alice Wetterlund as D'Arcy Bloom, Sara Tomko as Asta Twelvetrees, Sarah Podemski as Kayla, Elizabeth Bowen as Deputy Liv Baker, Jenna Lamia as Judy Cooper
SYFY

Resident Alien (Syfy)

“It’s like a party… but with a decent chance of prison time.”

—D’Arcy Bloom (Alice Wetterlund) at girls’ night out

Single Drunk Female Jojo Brown Sofia Black-D'Elia
Freeform

Single Drunk Female (Freeform)

Mindy: “Happy six months sober!”

Sam: “Is that the cake that’s been on the display case for four months?”

Mindy: “It is, which means you’ve been sober longer than this cake has been alive!”

— Mindy (Jojo Brown) and the rest of the AA crew celebrate Sam’s (Sofia Black-D’Elia) six month-sobriety with a fake cake from a bakery’s display case.

Somebody Somewhere Bridget Everett
HBO Max

Somebody Somewhere (HBO Max)

Craig: “You, uh, done any martial arts?”

Sam: “Not knowingly.”

— Sam (Bridget Everett) and a man at a bar, as he shares some odd facts like his past in taekwondo

Euphoria

grown-ish

How I Met Your Father

Pam & Tommy

Resident Alien

Single Drunk Female

Somebody Somewhere

The Book of Boba Fett

The Gilded Age

Alice Wetterlund

Bridget Everett

Carrie Coon

Corey Burton

Emily Arlook

Francia Raisa

Hilary Duff

Jojo Brown

Kaley Ronayne

Lily James

Matt Czuchry

Paget Brewster

Sebastian Stan

Sofia Black-D'Elia

Taissa Farmiga

Temuera Morrison

Tommy O'Brien

Zendaya