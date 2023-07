Starz

Outlander

Claire: “And you just lied.”

Jamie: “Aye. And you shouldna judge me for it. Have you forgotten about all the deceptions we’ve colluded in? Yeeah, we lied our way through Paris, did we not? Did we not just lie to Ian about where ye’ve been for the past 20 years?”

Claire: “A white lie to conceal something Ian can’t possibly understand–“

Jamie: “Oh I didna realize lies had shades.”

– Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) deal with the reality of her return after their very memorable reunion, with things obviously turning a bit more serious now that they are settling in.