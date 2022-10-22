Best Lines of the Week (October 14-20): ‘I’m Mick Fleetwood?’

TV Insider Staff
Comments
The CW

As we draw nearer to Halloween, this week’s episodes succeeded in preparing us for the spirit of spooky with dark humor and dark storylines.

From the harrowing journey the Winchesters gang embarks on to the sinister confrontation between House of the Dragon‘s Rhaenys (Eve Best) and Alicent (Olivia Cooke), the cool weather outside wasn’t the only thing chilling us to the bone this week. Luckily, the lighthearted antics of the Belcher family in Bob’s Burgers and Oh Hell‘s Helene (Mala Emde) offered a refreshing reprieve from this week’s more intense episodes.

Your Complete 2022 Lineup of TV Holiday MoviesSee Also

Your Complete 2022 Lineup of TV Holiday Movies

See what's on Hallmark, Lifetime, Netflix, and more this winter.

Ready to sink your teeth into all of this week’s highlights? Read further.

Variant Zombie
AMC

The Walking Dead (AMC)

“I mean, we’ve all seen some that come back to the places that they remember. I’ve heard stories about walkers like this that climb walls and open doors. I was never sure if they were just stories. Maybe there’s other kinds too.”

Aaron (Ross Marquand) shares his thoughts on ‘Variant’ Walkers

Gene
Fox

Bob's Burgers (Fox)

Louise: “What’s gonna happen to all those sweet, sweet flammable extra wish papers?”

Gene: “I assume she’s gonna write her novel on them, then burn it in front of the New York book review and say, ‘you wouldn’t get it!'”

—At a comet festival where a ritual of lighting paper with wishes written on them is held, Gene (Eugene Mirman) and Louise (Kristen Schaal) wonder how a moderator will use the leftover “wish paper.”

conrad
Fox

The Resident (Fox)

Conrad: “I’ll never get used to this.”

Cade: “That’s one of the many ways that you’re special.”

—Conrad (Matt Czuchry) and Cade (Kaley Ronayne), after a patient died

Addison
ABC

Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

“Oh, don’t look so miserable. You’re getting paid to talk about sex today. Sex is fun! And I need you to look like it.”

Addison (Kate Walsh) tries to incentivize the interns to be enthusiastic about an odd-ball job of teaching sex education to high school students.

Lois
Fox

Family Guy (Fox)

“I’ll have the fettuccine alfredo, and my Instagram will have the watercress salad.”

—Lois (Alex Borstein) orders her lunch at a His and Hers restaurant.

Marc
Hulu

The D'Amelio Show (Hulu)

“Getting a tattoo is just number 100 on the things that we never thought we’d be doing.”

—Marc D’Amelio recalls the family’s trip to Las Vegas, during which they all got tattoos.

John
The CW

The Winchesters (The CW)

Mary: “Just remember, we’re telling a story. A story about a missing kid from college, which these fake IDs that Carlos made prove we went to.”

John: “You’re not serious. I’m Mick Fleetwood?”

—Mary (Meg Donnelly) gives John (Drake Rodger) a fake ID with a regrettably inconspicuous alias.

Rhaenys, Alicent
HBO

House of the Dragon (HBO)

“You desire not to be free but to make a window in the wall of your prison.”

—Rhaenys (Eve Best) talks with Alicent (Olivia Cooke), stating why she thinks Alicent is in the command of men.

Lindsey
Fox

The Simpsons (Fox)

“You know, we women have to stick together in this business. But I also want you to never quite be sure where you stand with me and just have a general sense of unease about my intentions. Does that make sense?”

—Lindsey Naegle (Tress MacNeille), Marge’s (Julie Kavner) boss at her new job as a segment producer for a daytime TV talk show, details her vision for their professional relationship.

Helene
HBO

Oh Hell (HBO)

“I only found his joke half-funny. But I laugh. Primarily because I like him. And if we laugh a lot about the same things, we’ll end up in the same bed someday. It’s like that all over the world.”

—Helene (Mala Emde), also known as Hell, explains her philosophy on winning over a crush.

Bob's Burgers

Family Guy

Grey's Anatomy

House of the Dragon

The D'Amelio Show

The Resident

The Simpsons

The Walking Dead

The Winchesters