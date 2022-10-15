Fall TV continues to wow us, with so many new seasons and series premiers. And so many deliver with dialogue that will leave you wanting more.

There are only two episodes left of Season 1 of House of the Dragon and we’re already waiting for a new (renewed!) season of family drama. As one HBO show’s season comes to an end, another is just starting. Avenue 5 Season 2 premiered this week, and tensions were high in the comedy show as Ryan (Hugh Laurie) still hasn’t told the passengers how far away from Earth they actually are. Tensions continue to be high in Abbott Elementary when after Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) invited Jacob (Chris Perfetti) and Janine (Quinta Brunson) to her home for a cooking lesson, Janine went behind her back to reconnect Melissa with her estranged sister.

What other shows left us wanting more crazy dialogue? Keep reading to find out.