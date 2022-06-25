8 LGBTQIA+ Romantic Movies to Stream This Summer

This year, LGBTQIA+ romance has received a brighter spotlight than ever before, with popular shows like Heartstopper and Our Flag Means Death telling stories of queer love in new and exciting ways. If you want to celebrate LGBTQIA+ romance but (a) have already watched these or (b) are not in the mood for a four-plus-hour-long commitment, consider switching your favorite streaming service from the “TV Shows” to “Movies” category instead.

But we know that even the limited number of LGBTQIA+ romance movies available to stream can be overwhelming. To make things a bit easier, we’ve selected a handful of great films you can watch to celebrate queer on-screen love not just during but also beyond Pride Month in June. Some — like Hulu originals Fire Island and Crush — were released earlier this year, while others premiered decades ago.

Regardless of when they came out, they are all available to stream now, and they all tell LGBTQIA+ love stories in vastly different ways. From campy cult classics to coming-of-age comedies, scroll down for eight LGBTQIA+ romantic movies to stream from the comfort — and coolness — of your home this summer.