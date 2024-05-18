‘Battlestar Galactica’ Comes to Prime Video: 15 Essential Episodes

Buffs of Syfy’s reimagined Battlestar Galactica can revisit the 2003 miniseries that started it all, the 2004–2009 series that captivated the story, and even a 2009 TV movie (The Plan) that filled in plot details — now that all three are streaming on Prime Video.

As a whole, this Battlestar version is revered as one of the greatest sci-fi series of all time. It spun a yarn of resilience, sacrifice, morality, deception, faith, and what it even means to be human, all in the guise of a human-versus-robot battle royale.

But that doesn’t mean every episode is a winner. If installments like Season 2’s much-derided “Black Market” have you chanting the mantra “There must be some kind of way outta here,” just point your Prime Video app to the episodes below, our picks for BSG’s most important chapters. (Spoilers ahead!)