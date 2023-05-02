If you’re a fan of true crime, you might be able to relate, even just a bit, to one of the characters in Peacock’s upcoming dark comedic thriller.

In Based on a True Story — all eight episodes drop on Thursday, June 8 — a realtor, a former tennis star, and a plumber seize a unique opportunity to capitalize on America’s obsession with true crime. Peacock has released the first photos, which you can check out above and below, of Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina, Tom Bateman, and more.

“Over the last decade, a true crime phenomenon has swept over America. Podcasts, documentaries, fictional shows based on true stories — they dominate the culture. Murderers have become celebrities and celebrities have become murderers which inspired me to create this show,” creator, showrunner, executive producer and writer Craig Rosenberg said in a statement.

“I became fascinated with the idea of a relatable married couple whose youthful dreams hadn’t come to fruition and who saw the true crime tidal wave as an opportunity to change their lives and save their marriage. Our Los Angeles setting — the city where everybody wants to be famous — became a vivid backdrop to our story of fame, ambition, aspiration and murder,” he continued. “Please sit back and join Ava and Nathan as they try to navigate the dangerous proposal they make.”

The series also stars Priscilla Quintana, Liana Liberato, Natalia Dyer, Alex Alomar Akpobome, Aisha Alfa, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, and Li Jun Li.

The satire of the true crime genre comes from Rosenberg and Aggregate Films executive producers Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan. Alex Buono also serves as an executive producer and directed the first and last episodes. Roxie Rodriguez (Aggregate Films) and Melissa Blake are co-executive producers.

Based on a True Story, Series Premiere, Thursday, June 8, Peacock