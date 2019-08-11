Which ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Stars Should Have Looked for Love at Home? (PHOTOS)
1 of
Dozens of former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants headed to Vallarta-Nayarit, Mexico, for another shot at finding eternal love on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise… but which might have fared better at home?
To find out, H&R Block culled data from 2019 tax returns to find out what percentage of filers listed their status as “Single” or “Head of Household” in the hometowns for each BIP 2019 contestant.
Click through the gallery above to see the contestants where that single rate is at or above 80 percent!
Bachelor in Paradise, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC
