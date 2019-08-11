Which ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Stars Should Have Looked for Love at Home? (PHOTOS)

CHRIS BUKOWSKI, CHRIS HARRISON
Katie Morton
Katie Morton

This medical sales rep from Colton Underwood’s Bachelor season is from Sherman Oaks, California, where 80% of H&R Block tax filers listed themselves as single or head of household this year.

Clay Harbor
Clay Harbor

82% are single in Chicago, the home of this pro football player from Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette season.

Chris Bukowski
Chris Bukowski

This entrepreneur, returning from two seasons of The Bachelorette and two of Bachelor in Paradise, hails from Los Angeles, where the single rate is 83%.

Wills Reid
Wills Reid

The City of Angels and its 83% single rate is also the home of this graphic designer from Becca’s season and from BIP Season 5.

Derek Peth

Derek Peth

This banker, who recently split from BIP Season 4 costar Taylor Nolan, is from New York City, where the single rate is 84%.

Sydney Lotuaco
Sydney Lotuaco

This fitness instructor from Colton’s Bachelor season also calls the Big Apple home, so she too faces that 84% single rate.

Jane Averbukh
Jane Averbukh

Topping the chart is this social worker from Colton’s Bachelor season. She lives in West Hollywood, California, where 89% of H&R Block tax filers fit the bill!

Dozens of former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants headed to Vallarta-Nayarit, Mexico, for another shot at finding eternal love on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise… but which might have fared better at home?

To find out, H&R Block culled data from 2019 tax returns to find out what percentage of filers listed their status as “Single” or “Head of Household” in the hometowns for each BIP 2019 contestant.

Click through the gallery above to see the contestants where that single rate is at or above 80 percent!

Bachelor in Paradise, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC

