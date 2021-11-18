‘Are You the One?’: Which Couples Are Still Together? (PHOTOS)

Jessica Napoli
Untitled design (3)
Instagram

Finding true love in the digital age is hard, so why not go on a reality dating TV show?

Season 8 of MTV’s Are You the One? featured an entirely sexually fluid cast, and since that season concluded in 2019, we’re taking a look to see which couples from the series have stayed together.

All the 'Married at First Sight' Couples Who've Had Babies or Are Expecting (PHOTOS)

Sometimes a reality TV dating show really does work!

The series, which has been on the air since 2014, attempts to match people up based on a special algorithm and offers the cast a chance to win $1 million dollars if they can figure out everyone’s “perfect match.” And after eight seasons, a number of couples are still together and one even has kids!

Scroll down to find out who’s stood the test of time (thus far).

44752430_359594794812913_1489814595302836392_n
Instagram

Amber and Ethan

Season: 1

Status: Married.

Amber and Ethan tied the knot in 2014 and have two daughters together, born in 2015 and 2018.

Follow Them on Social Media: @amberleediamond and @ethan.g.diamond

5bb63319dde867774b7d5eca-960-720

Jenni and Curtis

Season: 2

Status: Engaged.

After five years of dating, Curtis asked Jenni to marry him in October 2020.

Follow Them on Social Media: @jenniknapmiller and @curtishadzicki

DcUfovyVAAEls_U.jpg large
Instagram

Julia and Stephen

Season: 4

Status: Still Together

Following allegations that Stephen cheated, Julia broke up with him. But, these two found a way back to each other and are currently still together.

Follow Them on Social Media: @its_juliarose and @stephenjohnii

28432906_174817323145817_7697514059465228288_n
Instagram

Alivia and Kareem

Season: 6

Status: Still together

Despite both admitting to having wandering eyes, Alivia and Kareem decided to give their relationship another shot post-split.

Follow Them on Social Media: @aliviahunter and @kareem.fathalla

42849477_1846536508749502_2085707239957432586_n
Instagram

Clinton and Uche

Season: 6

Status: Married

The couple got engaged in 2020 and officially became husband and wife in September 2021.

Follow Them on Social Media: @mr.moxam and @unwosu

mgid ao image mtv.com 660075
MTV

Cali and Tomas

Season: 7

Status: Still dating

Follow Them on Social Media: @caliraeofficial and @tombuenos

Are You The One?, MTV, Instagram
Instagram

Gianna and Hayden

Season: 5

Status: Split

Gianna and Hayden welcomed a son together in 2018, but parted ways in 2019.

Follow Them on Social Media: @giannahammer and @hayden.parker.weaver

Are You The One?, MTV, Instagram
Instagram

Shannon & Anthony

Season: Season 5 & 6

Status: Still Together

Shannon from Season 5 connected with Season 6’s Anthony, and later welcomed a daughter together in October 2020.

Follow Them on Social Media: @shannonmaeduffy and @anthonymartin9

 

Are You The One?, MTV, Instagram
Instagram

Mikala & Joe

Season: Season 4 & 6

Status: Engaged

Mikala from Season 4 fell for Joe after he competed on Season 6. Joe popped the question to Mikala in February 2021!

Follow Them on Social Media: @mikalathomas and @princeofnorway

 

Untitled design (4)
MTV

Nour and Jasmine

Season: 8

Status: Broken up

Follow Them on Social Media: @jassjaquay

Untitled design (3)
MTV

Max and Justin

Season: 8

Status: They reconnected, but don’t appear to be a couple based on recent social media activity.

Follow Them on Social Media: @maxgentile and @justinaverypalm

Untitled design (2)
MTV

Danny and Kai

Season: 8

Status: The pair don’t appear to be in each others’ social lives at this time.

Follow Them on Social Media: @dannyprikaz and @kai__wes

Untitled design (1)
MTV

Basit and Jonathan

Season: 8

Status: Due to long distance struggles, this duo ended their romantic relationship.

Follow Them on Social Media: @basitcom and @jonathankmonroe

Untitled design
MTV

Paige and Remy

Season: 8

Status: Broken up

Follow Them on Social Media: @paige_cole and @remdelarem

Are You the One? - MTV

Are You the One? where to stream

Are You the One?