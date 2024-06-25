‘Another World’ Ended 25 Years Ago: 20 Big Names Who Appeared on the Soap

Daytime television really was Another World when the soap opera of that title debuted in 1964. In those early years, there were more than a dozen daytime dramas on TV, not just a number you can count on one hand.

Created by illustrious soap producers Irna Phillips and William J. Bell, Another World soon made a name for itself with its groundbreaking storytelling (and its pioneering expansion to hour-long episodes) and ranked as the No. 2 soap on TV for much of the 1970s.

By the late 1990s, though, Another World’s audience had shrunk, and NBC canceled the series to make way for Passions, which is still broadcast TV’s newest daytime drama (and will be until next year’s premiere of The Gates). Amid fan protests, Another World came to an end on June 25, 1999.

The show’s legacy lives on, though. As with other long-running soaps, countless stars and actors on the rise stepped onto the Another World set. Below are just a few.

Christine Baranski
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Christine Baranski

This star of The Good Fight and The Gilded Age, played Beverly Tucker, a Thatcher family friend, on the show in 1983.

Justin Chambers
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Justin Chambers

Before his Grey’s Anatomy days, Chambers was one of the actors who played busboy Nick Hudson, taking the role in 1995.

Giancarlo Esposito
Mat Hayward/Getty Images for IMDb

Giancarlo Esposito

This Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul alum played arson suspect Willie Armstrong on Another World in 1982.

Morgan Freeman
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Morgan Freeman

Long before his Oscar-winning performance in Million Dollar Baby, Freeman played architect Roy Bingham from 1982 to 1984.

Kelsey Grammer
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SCAD

Kelsey Grammer

Grammer was just a couple of years away from his first appearance as Cheers and Frasier’s Frasier Crane when he played an Another World paramedic in 1982.

Jackée Harry
Paul A. Hebert/Getty Images for BET

Jackée Harry

This 227 and Sister, Sister alum played sex worker-turned-club owner Lily Mason on Another World from 1983 to 1996.

Anne Heche
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Anne Heche

Heche, a star of Volcano and Six Days, Seven Nights, won a Daytime Emmy as she played good and evil twins Marley and Vicky Hudson on the soap between 1987 and 1991.

Jane Krakowski
John Lamparski/Getty Images

Jane Krakowski

This 30 Rock alum played Tanya, a date of Sam Fowler (Robert Kelker-Kelly), on Another World in 1989.

Ray Liotta
Michael Buckner/Getty Images for HFAG

Ray Liotta

The Goodfellas and Field of Dreams actor starred on Another World between 1978 and 1981, playing nice guy Joey Perrini.

Lindsay Lohan
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan

Even before her Disney fame, this former child star was one of the actors who played Alli Fowler, daughter of Sam Fowler and Amanda Cory (Laura Moss).

Debra Messing
Rob Kim/Getty Images

Debra Messing

The future Will & Grace star popped up on Another World as a midwife named Daisy in a 1993 episode.

Luke Perry
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Luke Perry

Before his breakout role on Beverly Hills, 90210, Perry played a manager named Kenny on Another World from 1987 to 1989.

Brad Pitt
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Brad Pitt

Now an Oscar winner for his Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood performance, Pitt played a basketball player named Chris in two 1987 episodes.

Billy Porter
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Billy Porter

This Pose alum, a Tony and Grammy winner, showed off his pipes as up-and-coming singer Billy Rush in 1998.

Al Roker
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Al Roker

The longtime Today Show weatherman had a cameo as himself on Another World in 1990.

Jean Smart
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jean Smart

This Hacks and Designing Women star had a small role as “Woman on Bus” in an 1981 episode.

Dylan Walsh & Julian McMahon
Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

Dylan Walsh & Julian McMahon

These Nip/Tuck costars both appeared on Another World: Walsh played an orderly in a 1987 episode, while McMahon starred as Ian Rain between 1993 and 1995.

Paul Wesley
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Paul Wesley

In 1999, long before The Vampire Diaries, Wesley played Sean McKinnon, son of Kevin Anderson (James Goodwin), on Another World.

Betty White
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Betty White

One 1988 episode of Another World featured this Golden Girls star popping up in the bit part of Brenda Barlowe as part of NBC’s “Where’s Betty?” contest.

