Daytime television really was Another World when the soap opera of that title debuted in 1964. In those early years, there were more than a dozen daytime dramas on TV, not just a number you can count on one hand.

Created by illustrious soap producers Irna Phillips and William J. Bell, Another World soon made a name for itself with its groundbreaking storytelling (and its pioneering expansion to hour-long episodes) and ranked as the No. 2 soap on TV for much of the 1970s.

By the late 1990s, though, Another World’s audience had shrunk, and NBC canceled the series to make way for Passions, which is still broadcast TV’s newest daytime drama (and will be until next year’s premiere of The Gates). Amid fan protests, Another World came to an end on June 25, 1999.

The show’s legacy lives on, though. As with other long-running soaps, countless stars and actors on the rise stepped onto the Another World set. Below are just a few.