AMC is bringing another Anne Rice literary classic to the small screen in Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. Based on the Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy, Season 1 will debut its first of eight episodes in late 2022 after the premiere of Interview with the Vampire.

Mayfair Witches stars Alexandra Daddario, Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa, and Harry Hamlin. In it, neurosurgeon Dr. Rowan Fielding (Daddario) discovers she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. AMC shared the first photos of Daddario’s Rowan, Huston’s Lasher, Chirisa’s Ciprien, and Hamlin’s Cortland Mayfair on Wednesday, August 10 as part of its growing catalogue of Rice TV adaptations.

AMC acquired the rights to Rice’s catalogue in 2020, encompassing 18 titles including The Vampire Chronicles and The Lives of the Mayfair Witches series. Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, Halt and Catch Fire, Rectify) is overseeing development of the full Anne Rice collection into a streaming and television universe as part of his overall deal with the network. Rice was working with Johnson as an executive producer on the adaptations before her death on December 21, 2021. Her son, Christopher Rice, also serves as executive producer.

See Also 'Interview with the Vampire' Cast Teases Reimagined Version of Anne Rice Classic Eric Bogosian, Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid & Bailey Bass explain how the AMC series is a continuation of the story, not a reboot.

Esta Spalding (Masters of Sex, On Becoming a God in Central Florida) and Michelle Ashford (Masters of Sex, The Pacific, John Adams) serve as executive producers and writers, with Spalding (who also has an overall deal with AMC) also serving as showrunner.

“The world of witches has fascinated and terrified for centuries, and yet Anne Rice’s particular lens on witches explored something new altogether – women who are powerful, and often brutal, and always committed to subverting our current power structures,” Spalding and Ashford said when the series was green-lit in 2021. “We are so excited to join our partners AMC and Gran Via Productions in making this mysterious and provocative world come to life.”

Check out the first-look photos of AMC’s Mayfair Witches, below.

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, 2022, AMC and AMC+