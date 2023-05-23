‘American Born Chinese’: Meet the Characters of Disney+’s New Series

Disney+‘s adaptation of American Born Chinese is ready to kick some butt on the streamer as the coming-of-age series serves up exciting comedy, drama, and kung fu action.

Based on Gene Luen Yang’s graphic novel, American Born Chinese tells the story of Jin Wang (Ben Wang), a regular American teenager whose life is forever changed after meeting Wei-Chen (Jim Liu), the son of a mythological god, whose presence on Earth disrupts Jin’s day-to-day life. The show’s interpretation is primarily helmed by showrunner Kelvin Yu and director Destin Daniel Cretton, who also executive produces with Yang, who says, “Kelvin took the essence of my graphic novel and he re-expanded into the shape of eight episodes of television.”

“He expanded the world of Jin by giving more prominent roles to his parents, and he also expanded the world of the Chinese Gods,” Yang further sings Yu’s praises.

Below, the cast offers insight into their roles and what viewers can anticipate from their characters in the adaptation. Scroll down for a peek behind the curtain.

American Born Chinese, Series Premiere, Wednesday, May 24, Disney+