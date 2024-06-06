Cody Christian has enjoyed growing and evolving alongside his All American character Asher. Much like his friends Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling), he had big football dreams until a heart condition took him off the gridiron. His journey kept him in the game as a student coach at Coastal California.

The CW show’s Season 6’s time jump also saw Asher become a parent to baby AJ with his girlfriend Jaymee (Miya Horcher). It has been quite the maturing for the young dad, who found himself at a crossroads. Here Christian looks at the life-changing moments of Asher, recent show milestones including the 100th episode, and Kamar de los Reyes’ touching tribute/Coach Montes sendoff.

The show was just renewed for Season 7. What was your reaction to the news?

Cody Christian: It speaks volumes and is a testament to the show and the power of the stories they’ve been telling over the last six years. It’s kind of like the wild Wild West in the industry. There is so much being left up in the air. There is so much left in the unknown, so to have a slice of certainty is huge. Again, it’s a testament to not only the cast but also the crew. We have top-of-the-line producers, writers, and everyone involved. It’s such a collaborative group effort. Time and time again the show seems to defy the odds, and we’re still here. It’s incredible news to hear and celebrate.

What did it mean to you to see the show reach the 100th episode? How is it seeing a character you started all those years ago mature to who Asher is today?

It’s a journey. I think when we signed up for Season 1, nobody had the foresight that this was going to go on for six-plus years. To hit the milestone of 100 episodes. That’s no easy feat, especially nowadays with the industry being what it is. This is a massive accomplishment. Not only to be part of something like that but to have the liberty of the storytelling to go from this young, irrational kid to this grown-ish man who is maturing in so many aspects of life. It has been a pleasure to be with all these people arm and arm and take this journey with them.

How was it having Daniel direct the 100th episode?

I think he directed his first episode in Season 4 and another in 5. I think the cast and crew felt confident in their ability to handle milestones. If anyone, not many have been on more days and have lived and breathed All American like him. I think we had nothing but confidence with what he wanted to do with it. It was a pleasure to have one of our own. I have nothing but good things to say about the directors that rotate in and out, but to have one of our own that has been there from the beginning and have his hands on such a monumental episode. It just puts everyone at ease.

You had an emotional scene at the end of the last episode that addressed Kamar de los Reyes’ passing with Coach Montes going off to the NFL. You’re made to talk to him on the phone for a final conversation. It was almost like art imitating life.

It meant everything to me. To be honest with you, personally, I think that slice of storytelling was by far the most difficult because I have never as a man experienced life imitating art and vice versa. I caught myself during that performance snapping back and forth really quickly between the feelings and emotions I had for Coach Montes and the real feelings and emotions I had for Kamar. It was the first time ever those lines blurred for me when cameras were rolling. It was a heavy day.

I think everyone involved and was on set knew what we were doing. There was nothing but respect in the atmosphere. To be one of the people to have had the last dance so to speak with such a seasoned veteran. The personal relationship I had with Kamar, given the ability to be the one to say goodbye. I will hold that with me for the rest of my life and the rest of my career. It was very special. I’m glad we could do a little thing because there was nothing we could have done to outweigh his presence here. Just a little nod and testament and appreciation for not only who he was as an artist but as a human being.

There was a lot of symbolism in Coach Montes leaving that chain for Asher. Did it feel like a passing of the torch?

I think it is very much a literal and figurative passing of the torch. I think it was an important milestone for Asher. I’m so happy we ended up with him addressing it and taking the phone call and having the proper goodbye. With that goodbye, I think with Montes moving on to the NFL instills this confidence in Asher that you really do have it and you can take this as far as you are willing to take it. Montes I would say was a very influential and powerful, almost father figure, in Asher’s life. That goodbye and the chain will propel Asher to the future he has been gunning for, which is taking this coaching thing as far as he can.

What was it like to get back on the field and suit up again during the championship game?

It was the highlight. I’m saying that not to undermine or undersell any experience I’ve had on the show. Speaking on such a personal level, similar to the character, I was heartbroken when I couldn’t play anymore. Being a football player, especially in those early seasons. It took over my life. It took over the way I moved, the way I thought, the way I was training. It was such a joy for me to be out there on the field with those guys. To have my storyline detour in a different direction that put me on the sidelines, I felt it. I felt it personally. For three-and-a-half years I would have to sit by and watch the guys go out and do their thing.

To have one more shot and opportunity to put the pads on and cleat up and go out there and feel that energy, it’s unlike anything. When you step on the field and there are 30 or 40 guys out there all suited up, ex-professional athletes or just the average player who played in high school and doing stunt work. The camaraderie and energy that is felt when that ball is snapped in real time There is nothing like it. For Asher to have that moment and be able to step up for the team and share the field with Jordan and Spence. And the most powerful part is his leaving and accepting and stepping away from football on his own terms. Now it was his choice where before it was taken from him.

I think the most powerful part about that he had that experience. It showed the maturity over the years for him to step back and know that I had it and needed it. That I’m cool where I’m at with Jaymee, the coach position. love being a father to my son. It’s all new priorities that have shifted. He just needed it one more time. I felt it too personally. I needed to experience that football one more time. To have it be the scope of what it was with that moment, being at the Rose Bowl, and on top of that the 100th episode. It’s a moment in time encapsulated and will forever be held very dear to me.

What has it been like being a father on the show? It has certainly changed Asher’s relationship dynamic with Jaymee as they juggle being young parents.

It has been a joy. I’m not going to lie, I was incredibly nervous at the start of the season because I never worked with someone that young. The youngest person I maybe worked with was 5 or 6. I had no experience with an actual baby. It felt way more natural than I would have assumed. As soon as I got on set and took the time, those moments with the twins, the parents. They almost demanded you be present in these scenes because the baby is aware but doesn’t know what is going on. You really have to be prepared and be comfortable with whatever is going to pop up on the fly. Just having AJ there as an anchor in these scenes allowed a different side of Asher we haven’t seen before. He is no longer this insecure young gun kid running around trying to prove himself to the world. It has been a joy expressing this side of Asher I don’t think would have come without the catalyst of having a child.

How will Jaymee taking on the managerial job from Layla (Greta Onieogou) change things?

We see these two young adults grappling with what the reality is of being young and trying to figure out your own life and also having the responsibility of having a child. We see Asher shifting and getting more serious about his career. Jaymee is in the same boat. They acknowledge they have a support system. Jaymee feels she can now step out and follow things that once got her excited about life, that she was passionate about. These coming episodes we’re going to see these young parents establish what their life can look like while still being great anchors for their families.

What are your long-term hopes for Asher now that there is a Season 7?

I think the beautiful thing about All American and the world they created is that there are so many possibilities and storylines that can exist. We have all these characters that exist in each other’s lives. Honestly, I feel the sky is the limit. I think whatever the scope is of the season the stories will be exciting and intriguing. The NFL would be cool. I’d like to be a coach in the NFL. Who knows what is on the horizon?

