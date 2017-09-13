Advocacy Awards 2017: Meet the Honorees

Marc Royce/Corbis via Getty Images

Robert Herjavec

Charity: Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission

Successful entrepreneur and Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec will receive the first-ever Bright Futures Award from BBVA for his many charitable efforts.

“I’m proud of our work with Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission as well as various local arts and youth programs,” says Herjavec. “The Bright Futures Award is about trying to do good in your community so that others get more opportunity.”

His next big effort: partnering with Astellas Oncology on the C3 Prize, a global challenge designed to change cancer care by inspiring non-medicine innovations that may improve the lives of patients and their loved ones. “I lost my mom to ovarian cancer, and it was really tough,” Herjavec says. “I’m the ultimate problem solver and I couldn’t fix the situation. We need to start thinking in a more holistic way, beyond typical-treatment cancer care.”