Advocacy Awards 2017: Meet the Honorees
At chic new Hollywood hot spot Tao on September 16, TV Guide Magazine and The Creative Coalition will host the third annual Television Industry Advocacy Awards, honoring TV actors and producers who go above and beyond to make a difference.
The event—in a partnership with The Creative Coalition, a national nonprofit organization that brings together artists and entertainers to lend their voices to inform and influence the world—is being held with support from BBVA Compass, a top U.S. bank committed to creating opportunities for people to fulfill their dreams. “We’re celebrating those who have the unique platform of the entertainment industry and how they use it to change the world,” says Robin Bronk, CEO of The Creative Coalition, which this year started a new program, #RightToBearArts, to ensure every child has art as part of their education.
We’re sure you’ll be inspired by our nine honorees and their charities.