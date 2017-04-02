ACM Awards 2017: Red Carpet Photos
The 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM) will once again honor country music’s superstars and hottest emerging talent. Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley will return to host the event for the second straight year. CBS has live coverage of Sunday’s ceremony beginning at 8/7c (tape-delayed Pacific).
Keith Urban leads nominees with seven nods in five categories, including his seventh nomination for Entertainer of the Year and 10th for Male Vocalist of the Year. Miranda Lambert received six nominations, including Female Vocalist of the Year.
Confirmed solo performers at the 2017 ACM Awards are Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Jon Pardi, Sam Hunt, Chris Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini, Brothers Osborne, Brett Eldredge and Old Dominion.
There will also be collaborative performances. Confirmed collaborations include: Reba McEntire and Lauren Daigle performing “Back to God”; Tim McGraw and Faith Hill performing the world television premiere of their new single “Speak to a Girl”; Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris teaming up for “Craving You”; Cole Swindell and Dierks Bentley with “Flatliner”; Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban performing the hit “The Fighter”; and Florida Georgia Line with the Backstreet Boys performing a medley of tune.
But before the awards and the songs, first comes the red carpet! Check out the gallery above for some of the stylish ACM Awards arrivals, including nominees, performers and presenters.
52nd ACM Awards, April 2, 8/7c Live (tape-delayed Pacific), CBS