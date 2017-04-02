ACM Awards 2017: Red Carpet Photos

Recording artist Jake Owen attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Brittany Kerr attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Scotty McCreery attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Zach Swon (L) and Cotton Swon of The Swon Brothers attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Erica Nicole attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jessie James Decker attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Carly Pearce attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Chase Bryant attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kellie Pickler attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recording artists Jon Jones, James Young, Mike Eli and Chris Thompson of music group Eli Young Band attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recording artist Sam Hunt attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hunt will be performing.

Recording artist Brett Eldredge attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recording artists Big Kenny (L) and John Rich of music group Big & Rich attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

RaeLynn attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Miss America 2017 Savvy Shields attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recording artists T.J. Osborne (L) and John Osborne of music group Brothers Osborne attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Savannah Chrisley of Chrisley Knows Best attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

TV personalities Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recording artists Maddie Marlow (L) and Taylor ‘Tae’ Dye of music group Maddie & Tae attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Christina Murphy (L) and recording artist Frankie Ballard attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recording artist Thomas Rhett (L) and Lauren Gregory Akins attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recording artists Jimi Westbrook, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, and Phillip Sweet of music group Little Big Town attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The group is nominated and will perform.

Singer CAM attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recording artist Karen Fairchild of music group Little Big Town attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nancy O’Dell attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recording artist Kelsea Ballerini attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ballerini is a nominee and will perform.

Recording artist Cassadee Pope attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recording artist Chris Lane attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recording artist Kacey Musgraves attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Musgraves is a nominee.

Recording artist Maren Morris attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Morris is a nominee and will perform.

Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Howie D, and Kevin Richardson of Backstreet Boys attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The group will perform with Florida Georgia Line.

(L-R) Brittney Marie Cole, recording artists Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of music group Florida Georgia Line, and Hayley Stommel attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Florida Georgia Line is nominated and will perform.

Recording artist Reba McEntire attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. McEntire will perform with Lauren Daigle.

Recording artist Jason Aldean attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Aldean is a nominee and will perform.

Tim McGraw attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Caroline Boyer and co-host Luke Bryan attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recording artists Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott, and Charles Kelley of music group Lady Antebellum attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The group is nominated and will perform.

Co-host Luke Bryan attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Bryan is also a nominee.

Co-host Dierks Bentley attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Bentley is also a nominee.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They’ll be performing the world television premiere of their new single “Speak to a Girl.”

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Urban leads nominees with seven nominations, and will perform with Carrie Underwood.

Miranda Lambert attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lambert is nominated and will perform.

Recording artist Carrie Underwood attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Underwood is a nominee and will perform with Keith Urban.

The 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM) will once again honor country music’s superstars and hottest emerging talent. Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley will return to host the event for the second straight year. CBS has live coverage of Sunday’s ceremony beginning at 8/7c (tape-delayed Pacific).

Keith Urban leads nominees with seven nods in five categories, including his seventh nomination for Entertainer of the Year and 10th for Male Vocalist of the Year. Miranda Lambert received six nominations, including Female Vocalist of the Year.

Confirmed solo performers at the 2017 ACM Awards are Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Jon Pardi, Sam Hunt, Chris Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini, Brothers Osborne, Brett Eldredge and Old Dominion.

There will also be collaborative performances. Confirmed collaborations include: Reba McEntire and Lauren Daigle performing “Back to God”; Tim McGraw and Faith Hill performing the world television premiere of their new single “Speak to a Girl”; Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris teaming up for “Craving You”; Cole Swindell and Dierks Bentley with “Flatliner”; Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban performing the hit “The Fighter”; and Florida Georgia Line with the Backstreet Boys performing a medley of tune.

But before the awards and the songs, first comes the red carpet! Check out the gallery above for some of the stylish ACM Awards arrivals, including nominees, performers and presenters.

52nd ACM Awards, April 2, 8/7c Live (tape-delayed Pacific), CBS