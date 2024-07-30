Who Will Host Oscars After Jimmy Kimmel & John Mulaney Turn Down Gig?

It’s back to the drawing board for the Oscars as both Jimmy Kimmel and John Mulaney have passed on the opportunity to host next year’s 97th Academy Awards. Now fans are left wondering who will front the show as Offorganizers scramble to find themselves a host.

As first reported by Puck News, both Kimmel and Mulaney turned down the hosting gig. Kimmel, who has emceed the ceremony four times, was approached first, especially after his critically praised performance hosting this year’s Oscars. However, the late-night host ultimately said no; he reportedly also passed on hosting the Emmys, which will air on ABC.

Kimmel hosted the Oscars for the past two years, and, as part of the Disney family, he made a natural first choice. He’s also hosted the Emmys for ABC three times and continues to renew his contract for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which he has hosted on the network since January 2003.

However, in recent years, Kimmel has talked about finding a better work/life balance, which means saying “no” to certain gigs. He also now takes summers off hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Mulaney, who recently hosted Netflix’s irreverent late-night show John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In LA, was the second choice. The stand-up comedian won viewers over at this year’s Oscars with his in-depth plot description of Field of Dreams, and he also went down a storm at the un-televised Governors Awards.

When The Hollywood Reporter asked him last year if he’d be interested in hosting the Oscars, the Big Mouth star said, “Sure, why not? It would be really fun. It’s hosting the Academy Awards. Johnny Carson did that.” He doubled down last month, telling the outlet he “wouldn’t necessarily say no” to the Oscars gig.

According to Deadline, Mulaney was waiting for Kimmel to officially pass before making a decision. However, he, too, ultimately, said no.

There is still plenty of time for the Academy and ABC to find a new host, as the ceremony isn’t slated to air until Sunday, March 2, 2025. The only other recent non-Kimmel Oscars hosts are Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes, who hosted together in 2022.

The Oscars, Sunday, March 2, 2025, ABC