Abbott Elementary‘s Season 4 finale is nearly here, which means the teachers and students are about to head out on their annual field trip celebration.

This time, they’ll be visiting the Please Touch Museum, after previous plans for the aquarium fell through. While viewers await the episode’s arrival, ABC has unveiled several first-look photos of Janine (Quinta Brunson), Gregory (Tyler James Williams), Jacob (Chris Perfetti), Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph), Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter), Ava (Janelle James), and Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis).

While they oversee their students at the event, the episode’s logline teases that some of the older kids will be skeptical of the space, which is a real venue in Philadelphia, lending itself to an on-location shoot for the normally LA-based production. According to the museum’s mission statement, it promotes learning through play.

Below, we’re rounding up some of the first-look images released by ABC. Scroll down for a closer look at what to expect when the Season 4 finale airs, and let us know what you hope to see in the comments section.

Abbott Elementary, Season 4, Wednesdays, 8:30/7:30c, ABC