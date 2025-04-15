‘Abbott Elementary’ Finale: Janine, Gregory & Team Take a Field Trip to the Please Touch Museum (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
'Abbott Elementary' Season 4 cast
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Abbott Elementary

Abbott Elementary‘s Season 4 finale is nearly here, which means the teachers and students are about to head out on their annual field trip celebration.

This time, they’ll be visiting the Please Touch Museum, after previous plans for the aquarium fell through. While viewers await the episode’s arrival, ABC has unveiled several first-look photos of Janine (Quinta Brunson), Gregory (Tyler James Williams), Jacob (Chris Perfetti), Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph), Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter), Ava (Janelle James), and Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis).

While they oversee their students at the event, the episode’s logline teases that some of the older kids will be skeptical of the space, which is a real venue in Philadelphia, lending itself to an on-location shoot for the normally LA-based production. According to the museum’s mission statement, it promotes learning through play.

Below, we’re rounding up some of the first-look images released by ABC. Scroll down for a closer look at what to expect when the Season 4 finale airs, and let us know what you hope to see in the comments section.

Abbott Elementary, Season 4, Wednesdays, 8:30/7:30c, ABC

William Stanford Davis, Tyler James Williams, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Quinta Brunson in 'Abbott Elementary's Season 4 finale
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

The team gears up for their big field trip.

Janelle James in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 4 finale
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Ava is behind her principal desk once again.

Sheryl Lee Ralph in 'Abbott Elementary's Season 4 finale
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Barbara rounds up her students.

Lisa Ann Walter in 'Abbott Elementary's Season 4 finale
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Melis oversees her kids as they line up in the gym.

William Stanford Davis in 'Abbott Elementary's Season 4 finale
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Mr. Johnson looks serious.

Quinta Brunson in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 4 finale
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Janine meets Gregory in the hallway.

Tyler James Williams in 'Abbott Elementary's Season 4 finale
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

He’s all smiles for his girlfriend.

Please Touch Museum in 'Abbott Elementary's Season 4 finale
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

The Please Touch Museum gears up for students.

Lisa Ann Walter and Chris Perfetti in 'Abbott Elementary's Season 4 finale
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

The Abbott team listens in on a presentation from museum staff.

Logan Carter, Chris Perfetti, and Nola Epps in 'Abbott Elementary's Season 4 finale - 'Please Touch Museum'
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Jacob listens intently.

Chris Perfetti in 'Abbott Elementary's Season 4 finale
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Students pretend they’re at a grocery store as Jacob oversees.

Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, and Sheryl Lee Ralph in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 4
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Melissa, Jacob, and Barbara have a chat with students.

Quinta Brunson in 'Abbott Elementary's Season 4 finale
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Janine gets silly while playing with the students.

Tyler James Williams in 'Abbott Elementary's Season 4 finale
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Gregory observes with a peculiar look on his face.

Nola Epps and Lisa Ann Walter in 'Abbott Elementary's Season 4 finale
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Melissa chats with one of her students.

Tyler James Williams and Quinta Brunson in 'Abbott Elementary's Season 4 finale
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Gregory and Janine stand close by while their students enjoy the museum.

Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams in 'Abbott Elementary's Season 4 finale
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

But is there trouble in paradise? It seems like things could be a little tense between the couple.

Shery Lee Ralph in 'Abbott Elementary's Season 4 finale
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Barbara looks thrilled to be on the field trip.

Chris Perfetti in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 4
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Jacob interacts with one of the kids.

Janelle James in 'Abbott Elementary's Season 4 finale - 'Please Touch Museum'
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Ava looks upset, but for what reason? Hopefully answers are on the horizon.

Chris Perfetti and William Stanford Davis in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 4 finale
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Jacob and Mr. Johnson share a moment.

Janelle James in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 4
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Ava is back in full principal mode.

Tyler James Williams and Quinta Brunson in 'Abbott Elementary's Season 4 finale
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Gregory and Janine appear relaxed.

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Lisa Ann Walter in 'Abbott Elementary's Season 4 finale
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

And Barbara and Melissa seem overjoyed.

