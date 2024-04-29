‘Abbott Elementary’: Gregory Takes Lana Condor on a Double Date in New Photos

Abbott Elementary‘s latest episode is making way for a new face as guest star Lana Condor finally surfaces for a double date with Gregory (Tyler James Williams).

In the aptly titled installment, “Double Date,” Gregory takes out Condor’s character for a double date with his coworker Jacob (Chris Perfetti) and returning guest star Karan Soni, reprising his role as Avi. According to the logline, the outing takes a turn when they run into familiar bar patrons who prove to be an unfortunate distraction.

For fans of the Gregory-Janine dynamic, the double date is sure to come as a bit of a surprise, but does that mean all hope for the duo is lost? We aren’t fully convinced that’s the case quite yet, as photos tease their reunion in the halls of Abbott.

Meanwhile, the episode also makes way for a book club meeting helmed by Ava (Janelle James), who gets Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph), Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter), Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis), and new librarian Rosalyn Inez (returning guest star Cree Summer). The get-together will break down into a debate though as they argue over who would be the best post-apocalyptic leader.

Scroll down for a closer look at the double date featuring Condor

Abbott Elementary, Season 3, Wednesdays, 9/8c, ABC