‘Abbott Elementary’: Gregory Takes Lana Condor on a Double Date in New Photos

Lana Condor and Tyler James Williams in 'Abbott Elementary'
Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Abbott Elementary

 More

Abbott Elementary‘s latest episode is making way for a new face as guest star Lana Condor finally surfaces for a double date with Gregory (Tyler James Williams).

In the aptly titled installment, “Double Date,” Gregory takes out Condor’s character for a double date with his coworker Jacob (Chris Perfetti) and returning guest star Karan Soni, reprising his role as Avi. According to the logline, the outing takes a turn when they run into familiar bar patrons who prove to be an unfortunate distraction.

For fans of the Gregory-Janine dynamic, the double date is sure to come as a bit of a surprise, but does that mean all hope for the duo is lost? We aren’t fully convinced that’s the case quite yet, as photos tease their reunion in the halls of Abbott.

Meanwhile, the episode also makes way for a book club meeting helmed by Ava (Janelle James), who gets Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph), Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter), Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis), and new librarian Rosalyn Inez (returning guest star Cree Summer). The get-together will break down into a debate though as they argue over who would be the best post-apocalyptic leader.

Scroll down for a closer look at the double date featuring Condor, and let us know what you’re looking forward to from Abbott Elementary‘s latest episode in the comments section, below.

Abbott Elementary, Season 3, Wednesdays, 9/8c, ABC

Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 3
Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Janine is back at Abbott, making way for more between-class banter for Gregory and her.

Chris Perfetti and Tyler James Williams for 'Abbott Elementary' Season 3
Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Jacob seems to have a proposition for Gregory. Could it be the idea for the double date?

Chris Perfetti, Lana Condor, and Tyler James Williams in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 3
Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Jacob meets Gregory with their dates outside the local bar.

Chris Perfetti, Tyler James Williams, and Karan Soni in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 3
Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Jacob, Gregory, and Avi (Karan Soni) sit around their bar high top table, but is Lana Condor’s unseen character causing Gregory to stand up?

Tyler James Williams and Lana Condor in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 3
Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Gregory greets Lana Condor’s character at the bar.

Chris Perfetti, Tyler James Williams, Karan Soni, and Lana Condor in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 3
Disney/Gilles Mingasson

The vibes at the table are a bit odd as Gregory and his date deliver similar side-eye in Jacob and Avi’s direction.

Tyler James Williams and Lana Condor in 'Abbott Elementary' - Season 3 - 'Double Date'
Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Now, Lana Condor is sending side-eye in Gregory’s direction. Has he said something unforgivable?

Chris Perfetti in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 3
Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Jacob doesn’t appear to care about what drama is unfolding around him.

Cree Summer in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 3 - 'Double Date'
Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Cree Summer returns as Abbott’s new librarian.

Janelle James, Cree Summer, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter, William Stanford Davis, and Jerry Minor in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 3
Disney/Gilles Mingasson

She’ll be part of a book club meeting attended by Ava, Barbara, Melissa, Mr. Johnson, and Mr. Morton.

