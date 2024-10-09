Abbott Elementary is back with all of our favorites with all their familiar antics. We can count on Janine (Quinta Brunson) to be as cheerful as she is resourceful. Gregory (Tyler James Williams) will be as chivalrous as always, and Ava (Janelle James) will be as self-aggrandizing as ever.

Meanwhile, Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) will allude to her mob connections, Jacob (Chris Perfetti) will geek out about a topic only he finds interesting, and Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) will preach her virtues in lectures or in song. Oh, and Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis) will spread around conspiracy theories as much as he cleans up messes.

But as Season 4 kicks off on ABC on Wednesday, October 9, at 9:30/8:30c, we have high hopes of seeing our favorite side characters again. Scroll down to see those supporting players who’ve made a big impression with relatively little screen time.

Abbott Elementary, Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday, October 9, 9:30/8:30c