It’s a Good Place reunion for Mike Schur and Ted Danson, who team up for Netflix‘s upcoming series A Man on the Inside.

The forthcoming spy comedy is slated to premiere in November 2024, with an exact premiere date to be announced. Formerly known as A Classic Spy, A Man on the Inside will follow Danson’s character, Charles, a retired man who gets a new lease on life when he answers an ad from a PI and becomes a mole in a secret investigation.

In anticipation of the show’s arrival, Netflix has released several first-look photos featuring Danson and other cast members fans will surely recognize. Check them out below.

Joining Danson for the fun are costars Mary Elizabeth Ellis, fellow Schur comedy vet Stephanie Beatriz (who starred in Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Lilah Richcreek Estrada, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Sally Struthers, Margaret Avery, John Getz, Susan Ruttan, Lori Tan Chinn, Clyde Kusatsu, fellow Good Place and B99 alum Marc Evan Jackson, Jama Williamson, Wyatt Yang, Deuce Basco, Lincoln Lambert, and Kerry O’Malley.

The series will feature eight 30-minute episodes from executive producers Schur, Morgan Sackett, David Miner, Maite Alberdi, Marcela Santibañez, Julie Goldman, and Christopher Clements. Meanwhile, A Man on the Inside hails from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Scroll down to see the photos and get to know the characters.

A Man on the Inside, Series Premiere, November 2024, Netflix