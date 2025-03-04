Is the 118 finally going to have a firehouse puppy? Yes, please! That’s what could be in store in the 9-1-1 midseason premiere, airing on March 6 on ABC.

The first responder drama returns from its hiatus (the midseason finale aired in November) with “Sob Stories,” in which the 118 responds to a fire at a local animal shelter and races to evacuate all the animals. It also kicks off the arc that has been dominating the promos: Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) being kidnapped. (Showrunner Tim Minear told TV Insider in November that Episodes 9 and 10 are “a flat-out thriller.”) That begins with, in this episode, her taking a 9-1-1 call that sets her on a quest for answers. Based on what those previews have shown … we may end up wishing that she didn’t answer that call.

The photos from the episode, which you can see below, focus on the fire at the animal rescue; it looks like Bobby (Peter Krause), Chimney (Kenneth Choi), Hen (Aisha Hinds), and Eddie (Ryan Guzman) are worried about Buck (Oliver Stark) at one point, but the other firefighter appears to have just been rescuing a puppy. There are also photos of Chimney and Hen hugging Eddie at the 118, and those could be from him telling them about his plans to move to Texas. The midseason finale left off with a big question about his future in Los Angeles. He told Buck that he needs to be closer to his son, who is now living with his grandparents after catching Eddie with the doppelgänger of his dead mother.

Missing from the photos? Athena (Angela Bassett), but the promos have shown she’s part of the serial killer storyline.

While we wait for this episode, there’s plenty to look forward to in the world of 9-1-1. A spinoff, 9-1-1: Nashville, has officially been ordered to series at ABC for the 2025-2026 season. And 9-1-1 will be crossing over with Doctor Odyssey in the latter’s March 20 episode when Athena heads on a cruise again.

Scroll down to check out photos from the midseason premiere.

9-1-1, Midseason Premiere, Thursday, March 6, 8/7c, ABC