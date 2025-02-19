Be on the Front Line For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1 Newsletter:

There are quite a few questions that 9-1-1 needs to answer when it returns with its midseason premiere on March 6 on ABC. Among them: Will Eddie (Ryan Guzman) move to Texas as he plans to be closer to his son? (Christopher moved in with his grandparents after catching his dad with the doppelgänger of his dead mother.) What will happen when Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) is kidnapped, as promos have revealed? But there’s one question that we’ve needed to see answered fully onscreen since last May: What about a new home for Athena (Angela Bassett) and Bobby (Peter Krause)?!

TV Insider had to ask Bassett just that when we caught up with her on the Zero Day red carpet on February 18. “Bobby and Athena, they will find a place to call home, a roof over their heads. They will find a place that they can agree on,” she tells us. “That corporate living is not that life that you want.”

It was in the penultimate episode of Season 7 that Athena and Bobby’s house burned down; he carried her out before collapsing, but fortunately, both survived. Though they initially thought that the person responsible was Amir (Malcolm-Jamal Warner), who lost his wife in the fire that Bobby inadvertently caused that cost him his family before he came to Los Angeles, it turned out to be the cartel the two men ran into a few episodes prior.

So far in Season 8, Bobby and Athena have been in, as Bassett put it, “corporate living,” and trying to figure out where to settle. They’ve looked at houses, but nothing’s stood out. Athena wanted to rebuild on their same property, using the same blueprints from her ex-husband for the first house, but while Bobby wasn’t on board.

When we spoke with Krause earlier this season, he admitted, “I thought [a new house] would be something we dealt with in the beginning, but I think that there were other more exciting storylines to be had, and I think that the world of Hotshots ended up being really fun, so that expanded. But I’m wondering if he might not just lead right into us being in a new place. I don’t know. I mean, when we first met Bobby Nash in Season 1, he was living in some sort of corporate housing. So I think he’s comfortable, but maybe he needs to be back in more of a home.”

And showrunner Tim Minear, after the midseason finale, teased for us, “You’ll see [their new house] pretty soon.”

9-1-1, Midseason Return, Thursday, March 6, 8/7c, ABC

—Reporting by Leah Williams