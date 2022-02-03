‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Amy Acker Guest Stars as Owen’s Date (PHOTOS)

Will Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) need to call 9-1-1 himself on his date in the February 7 episode?

Amy Acker makes her debut as Catherine, the accomplished Chief of Staff to the governor of Texas, in the next 9-1-1: Lone Star, but the logline for “Child Care” teases that Owen’s first date with her “goes awry.” Showrunner Tim Minear previously told TV Insider that Owen and Catherine have an instant connection and their dynamic will be “super fun and sexy.” The photos (below) offer a look at the two out to dinner.

Elsewhere in this next episode, the members of the 126 arrive at a house fire and find a couple’s young daughter is missing, plus Judd (Jim Parrack) meets a teenager who has a profound impact on him. As a result, the character will also have “a huge impact on … Grace,” Sierra McClain, who plays Judd’s wife, teased. “I think they go from feeling like, ‘OK, we could take a breather’ to ‘oh, wow,’ so it’s a situation that kind of turns them upside down a little bit. But I think just like everything else, it brings them closer than they were before.” They do appear to be a united front in one of the photos.

Scroll down for a look at “Child Care.”

9-1-1: Lone Star, Mondays, 8/7c, Fox