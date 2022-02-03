‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Amy Acker Guest Stars as Owen’s Date (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Amy Acker as Catherine in 9-1-1 Lone Star
Will Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) need to call 9-1-1 himself on his date in the February 7 episode?

Amy Acker makes her debut as Catherine, the accomplished Chief of Staff to the governor of Texas, in the next 9-1-1: Lone Star, but the logline for “Child Care” teases that Owen’s first date with her “goes awry.” Showrunner Tim Minear previously told TV Insider that Owen and Catherine have an instant connection and their dynamic will be “super fun and sexy.” The photos (below) offer a look at the two out to dinner.

Elsewhere in this next episode, the members of the 126 arrive at a house fire and find a couple’s young daughter is missing, plus Judd (Jim Parrack) meets a teenager who has a profound impact on him. As a result, the character will also have “a huge impact on … Grace,” Sierra McClain, who plays Judd’s wife, teased. “I think they go from feeling like, ‘OK, we could take a breather’ to ‘oh, wow,’ so it’s a situation that kind of turns them upside down a little bit. But I think just like everything else, it brings them closer than they were before.” They do appear to be a united front in one of the photos.

Scroll down for a look at “Child Care.”

Rob Lowe as Owen in 9-1-1 Lone Star
Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe), back where he belongs

Rafael Silva as Carlos, Tamala Jones in 9-1-1 Lone Star
This looks serious.

Julian Works as Mateo, Rob Lowe as Owen in 9-1-1 Lone Star
What’s on the phone?

Sierra McClain as Grace, Jim Parrack as Judd in 9-1-1 Lone Star
Grace (Sierra McClain) and Judd (Jim Parrack)

Ronen Rubinstein as TK, Rafael Silva as Carlos in 9-1-1 Lone Star
Is everything OK with Carlos (Rafael Silva)?

Gina Torres as Tommy, Jim Parrack as Judd in 9-1-1 Lone Star
Tommy (Gina Torres) and Judd

Amy Acker as Catherine, Rob Lowe as Owen in 9-1-1 Lone Star
What’s going to go wrong on Catherine (guest star Amy Acker) and Owen’s date?

