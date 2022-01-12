‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Lisa Edelstein Returns as T.K.’s Life Hangs in the Balance (PHOTOS)

After rescuing a kid who fell through the ice, firefighter-turned-paramedic T.K. Strand (Ronen Rubinstein) is in a coma on 9-1-1: Lone Star.

As the promo for the next episode, “Shock & Thaw,” airing January 24, shows, his condition is going to worsen. But also in a dangerous situation are suspended Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe), trying to rescue the lives of stranded migrants, and 9-1-1 dispatcher Grace Ryder (Sierra McClain), who goes into labor … and the firehouse’s nemesis, Deputy Fire Chief Billy Tyson (Billy Burke), is the one with her. Watch more below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

So how will Grace’s husband, firefighter Judd (Jim Parrack), react when he finds out what’s going on? “Judd does not know she is missing for a while. And of course, as soon as he finds out she is missing, he will move heaven and earth to find her,” showrunner Tim Minear previously told TV Insider.

As for T.K.’s situation, Minear teased, “T.K. is going to go through a lot to try to survive. We’re gonna sort of go into his head a little bit and he’s gonna learn something about himself and it’s gonna absolutely affect everybody around him. Tommy is his captain. Owen is his father. Carlos is the love of his life. Everybody else are family members to T.K. So T.K. becomes sort of a rallying point for all the characters, and it kind of slaps Owen out of his complacency, which is not really complacency so much as it is fear.”

See Also '9-1-1: Lone Star' Boss on T.K.'s Fate, Grace in Labor & More 'One thing I'm trying to do this year is to let these stories breathe a little bit and not just rush through them,' showrunner Tim Minear says.

Scroll down for a look at the photos from this episode to check out Lisa Edelstein’s return as T.K.’s mother Gwyn.

9-1-1: Lone Star, Mondays, 8/7c, Fox