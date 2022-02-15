‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Preview: Guest Star Neal McDonough Clashes With Owen (VIDEO)

It’s first responder vs. first responder (and Rob Lowe vs. Neal McDonough!) in the next 9-1-1: Lone Star.

While answering a call in which a 17-year-old kid took his parents’ car for a joy ride, Captain Owen Strand (Lowe) encounters an obnoxious police sergeant (McDonough’s Ty O’Brien). The dust-up that ensues — which seems to start with Ty requesting Owen moves his truck — goes viral.

“This is war,” Owen decides, as existing tensions mount between the police and fire rescue. Does it even matter that they’re all first responders? Watch the video below for more.

And where better to settle the score than on the softball field? Check out the photos below for a look at the 126 getting ready to play ball. Will anyone hit a home run?

McDonough’s guest spot gives us a Suits reunion. “Oh, I always love running into Neal McDonough. He’s such a good time. Such a great actor, such a consummate professional. Unfortunately, we never really seem to be on the same side of things,” Gina Torres told TV Insider. “We get to spend some time together.”

Elsewhere in “Red vs Blue,” Grace (Sierra McClain) competes against a hot shot call center night-shift operator when he moves over to the day shift. (We’re going to assume it’s safe to say she will have it handled, considering what we’ve seen going on three seasons now.)

9-1-1: Lone Star, Mondays, 8/7c, Fox