‘9-1-1’ & ‘Doctor Odyssey’ Crossover Photos Revealed

Amanda Bell
9-1-1 and Doctor Odyssey Crossover
ABC

It’s “Casino Week” onboard The Odyssey, and a very important passenger is going to be coming along for the ride. 9-1-1‘s Athena Grant-Nash, played by the inconquerable Angela Bassett, will be traveling the high seas for the sister ABC drama Doctor Odyssey in a special crossover event episode. The first photos reveal she’ll get an opportunity to ditch her uniform and slip into something much fancier for her newest investigation, too.

ABC released a batch of new photos from the crossover episode, and now we can see why Joshua Jackson told TV Insider is the show’s “Ocean’s Eleven episode.” In the pics, he and Bassett are both decked out in formalwear as they hit the gaming tables together. While Jackson’s Max Bankman sticks to a traditional black and white tuxedo, Athena opts for a ravishing red and a royal blue off-the-shoulder gown to show off some sizzle.

Angela Bassett, Don Johnson, and Joshua Jackson Tease '9-1-1' and 'Doctor Odyssey' Crossover
Also featured in the images are Phillipa Soo‘s Avery, Don Johnson‘s Captain Robert Massey, and more.

Scroll down to take a peek at the preview photos for 9-1-1 and Doctor Odyssey‘s big “Casino Week” crossover episode.

And check out the all-new teaser for the episode, embedded below.

9-1-1, Thursdays, 8/7c, ABC

Doctor Odyssey, Thursdays, 9/8c, ABC

DOCTOR ODYSSEY - ÒCasino WeekÓ - ItÕs Casino Week aboard The Odyssey, and unexpected guest Athena Grant suspects two passengers are targeting the shipÕs vault. Enlisting MaxÕs help, Athena raises the stakes in a dangerous game where not everyone will end up with a winning hand. THURSDAY, MARCH 20 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Tina Thorpe) SEAN TEALE, DON JOHNSON, JOSHUA JACKSON, PHILLIPA SOO
Disney / Tina Thorpe

The captain leads the med crew at their favorite observation deck

DOCTOR ODYSSEY - ÒCasino WeekÓ - ItÕs Casino Week aboard The Odyssey, and unexpected guest Athena Grant suspects two passengers are targeting the shipÕs vault. Enlisting MaxÕs help, Athena raises the stakes in a dangerous game where not everyone will end up with a winning hand. THURSDAY, MARCH 20 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Tina Thorpe) SEAN TEALE, DON JOHNSON, JOSHUA JACKSON, PHILLIPA SOO
Disney / Tina Thorpe

Who can blame them when the people-watching is so good on the Odyssey?

DOCTOR ODYSSEY - ÒCasino WeekÓ - ItÕs Casino Week aboard The Odyssey, and unexpected guest Athena Grant suspects two passengers are targeting the shipÕs vault. Enlisting MaxÕs help, Athena raises the stakes in a dangerous game where not everyone will end up with a winning hand. THURSDAY, MARCH 20 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Tina Thorpe) DON JOHNSON, ANGELA BASSETT
Disney / Tina Thorpe

Athena gets summoned to help find a thief

DOCTOR ODYSSEY - ÒCasino WeekÓ - ItÕs Casino Week aboard The Odyssey, and unexpected guest Athena Grant suspects two passengers are targeting the shipÕs vault. Enlisting MaxÕs help, Athena raises the stakes in a dangerous game where not everyone will end up with a winning hand. THURSDAY, MARCH 20 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Tina Thorpe) ANGELA BASSETT, DON JOHNSON
Disney / Tina Thorpe

Will she be able to crack the case, or will the perps crack open the vault?

DOCTOR ODYSSEY - ÒCasino WeekÓ - ItÕs Casino Week aboard The Odyssey, and unexpected guest Athena Grant suspects two passengers are targeting the shipÕs vault. Enlisting MaxÕs help, Athena raises the stakes in a dangerous game where not everyone will end up with a winning hand. THURSDAY, MARCH 20 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Tina Thorpe) JOSHUA JACKSON, ANGELA BASSETT
Disney / Tina Thorpe

Athena and Max will clearly become fast friends

DOCTOR ODYSSEY - ÒCasino WeekÓ - ItÕs Casino Week aboard The Odyssey, and unexpected guest Athena Grant suspects two passengers are targeting the shipÕs vault. Enlisting MaxÕs help, Athena raises the stakes in a dangerous game where not everyone will end up with a winning hand. THURSDAY, MARCH 20 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Tina Thorpe) PHILLIPA SOO
Disney / Tina Thorpe

Avery is all-smiles.

DOCTOR ODYSSEY - ÒCasino WeekÓ - ItÕs Casino Week aboard The Odyssey, and unexpected guest Athena Grant suspects two passengers are targeting the shipÕs vault. Enlisting MaxÕs help, Athena raises the stakes in a dangerous game where not everyone will end up with a winning hand. THURSDAY, MARCH 20 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Tina Thorpe) JOSHUA JACKSON
Disney / Tina Thorpe

He’ll also be working the table, it seems.

DOCTOR ODYSSEY - ÒCasino WeekÓ - ItÕs Casino Week aboard The Odyssey, and unexpected guest Athena Grant suspects two passengers are targeting the shipÕs vault. Enlisting MaxÕs help, Athena raises the stakes in a dangerous game where not everyone will end up with a winning hand. THURSDAY, MARCH 20 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Tina Thorpe) DON JOHNSON, ANGELA BASSETT
Disney / Tina Thorpe

Captain Massey will have to plead with Athena, it seems.

DOCTOR ODYSSEY - ÒCasino WeekÓ - ItÕs Casino Week aboard The Odyssey, and unexpected guest Athena Grant suspects two passengers are targeting the shipÕs vault. Enlisting MaxÕs help, Athena raises the stakes in a dangerous game where not everyone will end up with a winning hand. THURSDAY, MARCH 20 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Tina Thorpe) ANGELA BASSETT
Disney / Tina Thorpe

The good detective is observant, but what is she looking at her

DOCTOR ODYSSEY - ÒCasino WeekÓ - ItÕs Casino Week aboard The Odyssey, and unexpected guest Athena Grant suspects two passengers are targeting the shipÕs vault. Enlisting MaxÕs help, Athena raises the stakes in a dangerous game where not everyone will end up with a winning hand. THURSDAY, MARCH 20 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Tina Thorpe) JOSHUA JACKSON
Disney / Tina Thorpe

Max will bring some flare to the infirmary with those threads.

DOCTOR ODYSSEY - ÒCasino WeekÓ - ItÕs Casino Week aboard The Odyssey, and unexpected guest Athena Grant suspects two passengers are targeting the shipÕs vault. Enlisting MaxÕs help, Athena raises the stakes in a dangerous game where not everyone will end up with a winning hand. THURSDAY, MARCH 20 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Tina Thorpe) ANGELA BASSETT
Disney / Tina Thorpe

Athena is all business, even in a ball gown.

DOCTOR ODYSSEY - ÒCasino WeekÓ - ItÕs Casino Week aboard The Odyssey, and unexpected guest Athena Grant suspects two passengers are targeting the shipÕs vault. Enlisting MaxÕs help, Athena raises the stakes in a dangerous game where not everyone will end up with a winning hand. THURSDAY, MARCH 20 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Tina Thorpe) ANGELA BASSETT, JOSHUA JACKSON
Disney / Tina Thorpe

Athena doesn’t look convinced.

DOCTOR ODYSSEY - ÒCasino WeekÓ - ItÕs Casino Week aboard The Odyssey, and unexpected guest Athena Grant suspects two passengers are targeting the shipÕs vault. Enlisting MaxÕs help, Athena raises the stakes in a dangerous game where not everyone will end up with a winning hand. THURSDAY, MARCH 20 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Tina Thorpe) ANGELA BASSETT
Disney / Tina Thorpe

This face tells us she won’t be happy with whatever is going on in the sick bay. Watch out, Max!

