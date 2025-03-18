It’s “Casino Week” onboard The Odyssey, and a very important passenger is going to be coming along for the ride. 9-1-1‘s Athena Grant-Nash, played by the inconquerable Angela Bassett, will be traveling the high seas for the sister ABC drama Doctor Odyssey in a special crossover event episode. The first photos reveal she’ll get an opportunity to ditch her uniform and slip into something much fancier for her newest investigation, too.

ABC released a batch of new photos from the crossover episode, and now we can see why Joshua Jackson told TV Insider is the show’s “Ocean’s Eleven episode.” In the pics, he and Bassett are both decked out in formalwear as they hit the gaming tables together. While Jackson’s Max Bankman sticks to a traditional black and white tuxedo, Athena opts for a ravishing red and a royal blue off-the-shoulder gown to show off some sizzle.

Also featured in the images are Phillipa Soo‘s Avery, Don Johnson‘s Captain Robert Massey, and more.

Scroll down to take a peek at the preview photos for 9-1-1 and Doctor Odyssey‘s big “Casino Week” crossover episode.

And check out the all-new teaser for the episode, embedded below.

